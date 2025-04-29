Did the launch of Latitudes.online as an art e-trade platform have the heroics of Silicon Valley start-ups?
The growth of online African art trade
Ahead of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair we look to Latitudes.online as a case study for the state of local art e-trade
Image: Anthea Pokroy
The African art market is considered so minuscule by leading global art market studies that reporting on the region’s art market is repeatedly vague and amorphous.
In a recent study by Art Basel in collaboration with the multinational investment bank UBS, Africa contributes to the “other” regions which make up 8% of global art sales.
African art dealers are similarly thrown together with South and Central America and Oceania to comprise 7% of dealers studied worldwide. The imprecision with which studies of the global art market research the African art market ignores a growing market segment that is increasingly diverse, and importantly online first.
There’s still life in local art
SA enjoys a robust and logistically advanced commercial arts sector compared to other major commercial art market centres in West, Central and East Africa. Leading players in SA’s art market note a positive growth trajectory in online art sales since the Covid-19 pandemic.
But the unique business models of each of the major players in online art sales tailors the relationship between traditional in-person, bricks and mortar art dealing and their respective trade platforms.
SA’s major online art sales platforms reflect on factors that have affected the online art market including the closure of traditional white cube galleries during the strictest period of Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.
But the shifting demographic of art buyers precedes the lockdowns and points to a prolonged, disruptive period in the art market. This has seen the pervasive demographics of art buyers diversify, spending by online first buyers increase and the growing importance of sociopolitical factors in collectors’ choice of artworks.
RMB Latitudes Art Fair’s origin story is inseparable from the Covid-19 lockdowns. In 2019, co-founders Lucy MacGarry and Roberta Coci frantically assembled the Fair’s first iteration after securing funding just months prior.
Ahead of the 2025 iteration at Shepstone Gardens, Joburg, from May 23-25, MacGarry and Coci take stock of the unique relationship between their Latitudes.online sales and editorial platform, as well as the ecosystem of service providers growing with the online art market in SA and on the continent at large.
Image: Alexander Smith
Did the launch of Latitudes.online as an art e-trade platform have the heroics of Silicon Valley start-ups?
Roberta Coci: When we launched Latitudes Online in 2020, the world was in lockdown, and the art world had been turned on its head. Galleries were closed, art fairs were cancelled and artists, especially those without consistent gallery representation, were suddenly cut off from their primary income streams.
From the outset, our mission was to shift the narrative around access and visibility. The SA art market has always been incredibly rich in talent, but traditional gatekeeping meant that many artists, particularly emerging, independent or regionally based creatives, struggled to find audiences beyond their immediate circles. We wanted to change that. We saw an opportunity not just to digitise the sales process, but to fundamentally reimagine who gets to participate in the commercial art world.
What are the biggest changes that you have noticed in terms of online buyer profiles?
RC: The traditional art buyer profile, typically older, affluent and already embedded in the art world, is evolving. Today, we’re seeing younger, more diverse, more digitally native collectors entering the market, especially through platforms like ours. Many of them are first-time buyers who may not feel at home in the white-cube gallery space but are incredibly engaged and curious online.
Social media has played a massive role in this shift. It has democratised exposure to art and given collectors direct access to artists’ voices and stories. That emotional connection — understanding the artist’s context, process and worldview — is becoming just as important as the work itself. Buyers today want meaning and connection; they’re investing in stories as much as they are in objects.
What is the new buyer buying?
Lucy MacGarry: We’re noticing a shift towards values-based collecting. People are being more intentional with their purchases, buying for example female artists only, or artists from their own region, supporting underrepresented artists, investing in African art as a way of contributing to a more equitable global art ecosystem, and often collecting with a sense of cultural pride and personal identity.
Practically, buyers have become more comfortable making high-value purchases online, which was not a given when we started. Trust in the platform, in the quality of the work, and in the transparency of pricing and logistics has been key to that.
How does the in-person Latitudes Art Fair experience influence the online marketplace if at all?
LM: We’ve always seen the two as interconnected rather than separate. The fair is not just a showcase; it’s an extension of the digital platform brought to life. It’s where audiences can engage with the art in a visceral, tangible way, and where relationships between artists, collectors, curators and galleries, can deepen in person.
That in-person experience builds trust, loyalty and emotional investment, three things that translate into increased engagement and sales online long after the fair is over. The fair creates momentum and energy that feeds directly into the online marketplace, and we design it intentionally that way.
How does the data that you track on the platform reflect these changes in the online art market?
RC: Initially, many buyers would dip their toes in with more affordable works, say in the R5,000 to R10,000 range, but as trust in the platform has grown, so has the average spend per purchase.
We’re now regularly seeing online sales well into the five- and even six-figure range. And interestingly, the online platform has helped flatten the sales cycle.
Unlike the traditional gallery model where sales spike around exhibitions or fairs, online buying happens more steadily, year-round.
