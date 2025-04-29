For Fashion Week in Milan, Vetsak (the SA furniture company born in Woodstock, Cape Town, and now taking over the world one delicious sofa at a time) and SoHo House, the private members club that honours creative energy globally, held a Cities Without Houses event (popping up in a city without a club house) with team Lacoste. What a setting in which to play a little light tennis and then sink into a proudly SA export, with a SoHo House Picante De La Casa cocktail to reboot in-between shows.
Game, set, match
We love nothing more than a glorious party at wanted. This one caught our eye and ticked our joy boxes
Image: Supplied
