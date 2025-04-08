Lady Skollie (born Laura Windvogel) boasts a dynamic art practice that stretches across different aspects of humanity and society. She brings to life reflections on politics, sexual identity, cultural histories and dynamics, unbridled emotion, and self-positionality.
“Fire”, “ritual”, and “Khoisan” encompass her artistic mission. Fire is a consuming force that demonstrates presence and power. Rituals are empowering practices, often ceremonious, that connect people to their internal worlds, each other, or things greater than themselves. The Khoisan are the indigenous people of SA, a population of hunter-gatherers and herders, to whom she connects her coloured identity as she unearths and celebrates their rich history and heritage that has long been erased and warped underneath the rubble of SA’s tumultuous national history.
A colour that comes to mind at the mention of her name is yellow, which has been prominent in her paintings. It often comes in the form of the significant mythical or mythified figures in her stories, the background of a rendered world, flames engulfing their surroundings, or a hoard of bananas.
Many of the artist’s painting settings are strings of multiple colours woven together dauntlessly to delve into hard-hitting subjects
I am reminded of The ‘Thing’ That Guards the Hole (2023), which depicts a woman and sloth figures as fantastical protectors of the historically significant Boesmansgat located in Danielskuil, Northern Cape. What’s more, the golden grassland of Cosmic Egg (2021), in which an endless flock of black ostriches look up at a large golden egg in anticipation of a feast, has a deep message about being in a world and having to fracture oneself to fulfil the drudgery of that world.
Many of Lady Skollie’s settings are strings of multiple colours woven together dauntlessly to delve into hard-hitting subjects. They are boldly bright and fancily morbid. So, they are in your face, making statements not to be easily disregarded. This time, she makes us see red with Madi, Madi — a solo exhibition exploring our complicated relationship with money.
It juxtaposes two main economic states of, in her own words, “a sense of impending doom” that comes with money’s ever-fleeting nature and “the freedom you feel when you do have cash”.
Madi is not only a Setswana word for “money” but also translates to “blood”. With this in mind, the repetition of the word in the exhibition title emphasises the interplay between money and the hard ways we often labour for it inasmuch as it echoes the composite theme of money relations.
To convey the dynamic of chasing money, Reaching for the Coin (2025) depicts a multitude of figures in Khoisan cave drawing fashion reaching for a gold coin above their heads. The peach-bodied figures are melded in a pool of blood and splashed with its stains as if they are in a battlefield. There are figures on the brink of grabbing hold of this coin, those closer to it than the rest, some at the bottom of the pile, and a few others whose arms have given up on reaching for it. This layering becomes a graphic representation of the socioeconomic class system we face in society.
On the other side of the coin (that is this theme), a work such as A Cage of Your Own Making (2024) offers its remarks on the personal relationship we have with money. Granted, systematic structures are responsible for how money moves among us, but it is individuals who confine themselves to it in the end. They will spill their own blood or that of others to obtain it and then clean their wounds with the pleasures they derive from having it.
Another important point Lady Skollie highlights is that these intricacies are nothing new. “Grocery Run” After Peter Clarke (2024) is based on SA visual artist Peter Clarke’s Vandag is Daar Niks Wat Goedkoop is Nie (1979), Afrikaans for “today there is nothing cheap”. Lady Skollie’s rendition also depicts a man smoking a wooden pipe with a woman carrying a basket of groceries on her head. It directs thought into the various ways we have seen history repeat itself — how materials may keep changing but engaging with money, especially faced with the disparities of a classed economy, has garnered the same grievances across different generations.
As an artist, Lady Skollie has always been cognisant of the way money moves within the sector. In a 2016 interview with Keely Shinners for Artthrob, she says, “That’s why I worked at a gallery for a long time, so that I could understand stuff. It’s also about asking the right questions and never thinking that a question is stupid. It’s about setting parameters and talking about things like money from the get-go.” This was in response to a question about how she deals with the “white, capitalist, and patriarchal” art world. Because she’s able to bring this frankness into the visual elements of her art, the thematics of Madi, Madi take flight as an extension of this statement in the context of the wider world.
Madi, Madi is on show at Everard Read in Rosebank, Johannesburg, until May 10.
