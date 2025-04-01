In Black and White — UJ Fada Gallery
“In Black and White” is an exhibition by the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) faculty of art, design and architecture (Fada). It aims to better understand the nostalgia for black and white photography in SA and consider what it may reveal about how contemporary photographers engage with analogue photography in ways that redress past inequalities. Students at Fada have, over the past three years, experimented with black and white film, and their work will be displayed alongside the cameras and other bygone artefacts and media technologies that inspire analogue nostalgia, turning the Fada Gallery into a learning lab for making, teaching and experimenting. The gallery will become both a photo booth and a mobile dark room, where students and visitors can have hands-on experiences with analogue film. The exhibition also features the work of well-known SA photographers who engage with photography across the analogue and digital paradigms, including Santu Mofokeng, Ruth Seopedi Motau, Andile Bhala, Lebohang Kganye and Sabelo Mlangeni.
The exhibition is accompanied by a programme of walkabouts, discussions and seminars. Walkabouts with the artists will take place on May 10 from 10am to 2pm and a scheduled photo booth portraiture workshop with Thabang Radebe on May 17 from 10am to 2pm. Leon Krige will lead a developing masterclass on May 24, with a quota of 15 participants.
The exhibition opens on April 10 and runs until May 24. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 9am-4pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm.
April art
Make time for these art exhibitions this month
Image: Supplied
Green is Not a Colour — Gallery 2
“Green is Not a Colour” is a solo exhibition by Bruce Backhouse that explores the different hues of green from a new landscape. For 20 years the artist has painted the vast arid areas of the Karoo and the Kalahari. Last year he moved from Johannesburg to the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands with a studio at the Old Mushroom Farm. Here he found a green palette that would be his new subject and new reality. The show is a taste of the artist’s transition and his new way of seeing and doing.
The show is on until April 26. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.
Image: Ruth Seopedi Motau
Image: Supplied
Madi Madi — Everard Read Johannesburg
Madi, Setswana for money or blood — is the subject of Lady Skollie’s latest exhibition, “Madi Madi”. With it, the artist makes the essential forces of the word collide. “As South Africans, I feel like we are reaching a point where, irrespective of race, we are all 1c away from things falling apart. There’s a sense of impending doom, but also the freedom you feel when you do have cash,” she said. Money’s dichotomous sense of pressure and pleasure washes through this tightly curated collection — much like the blood that has also inspired Skollie’s visual cues.
The exhibition runs until April 26. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.
Image: Supplied
Unfolding Servitude — Southern Guild
Usha Seejarim interrogates the domestic sphere as a site of servitude, subversion and resilience through an intersectional lens in her first exhibition with Southern Guild Cape Town. Found objects emblematic of domestic labour — such as clothes pegs, ironing soleplates, brooms and serving trays — are repurposed and reframed to explore themes of oppression and agency in relation to gender, race and class.
“Unfolding Servitude” gives voice to invisible labour while simultaneously critiquing the systems that advocate these roles.
The exhibition is on until May 15. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5.30pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.
Image: Iziko Museums N. Pampli
There’s Something I Must Tell You — A Retrospective Exhibition — Iziko South African National Gallery
The first retrospective exhibition of globally acclaimed SA artist, Sue Williamson is on at the Iziko South African National Gallery. Entitled: “Sue Williamson: There’s Something I Must Tell You” — a retrospective exhibition curated by Andrew Lamprecht — fills eight rooms and the Atrium of the gallery. It visually documents her extraordinary journey spanning more than five decades of creativity and impact. More than 100 artworks traversing a wide range of media, from printmaking, drawing and embroidery, to photography, installation and video are on display.
The evocative works of Williamson, designated by the department of sports, arts and culture as one of the nation’s “Living Legends”, has made a major impact on the local and international art world. As an activist during apartheid, Williamson’s oeuvre in many ways reflects the major historical moments and debates that have shaped SA since the 1980s.
The exhibition is on all year. The gallery is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm, excluding Workers’ Day.
