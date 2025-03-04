In a wellness-conscious world where personal expression and emotional wellbeing take centre stage, the rise of dopamine décor is becoming an increasingly popular in luxury interior design, where spaces are being transformed to reflect this.
According to celebrity international interior designer Mark Rielly of ARRCC, this means “drawing inspiration from colour psychology and our desire for attachment and connection. Dopamine décor is about curating interiors that make us feel good by stimulating the ‘happy’ hormone in our brains, with spaces that reflect warmth and personality.”
The feel-good trend and movement are about bold colours, playful patterns, and expressive elements for spaces that are uplifting, emotive and stylish. Whether through eye-catching statement pieces, dynamic art installations, or unexpected colour combinations, Rielly shares a few tips for individuality and optimism through dopamine décor.
Get your dopamine décor fix
Interior designer Mark Rielly of ARRCC shares tips on eye-catching statement pieces, dynamic art installations and unexpected colour combinations
Image: Supplied
In a wellness-conscious world where personal expression and emotional wellbeing take centre stage, the rise of dopamine décor is becoming an increasingly popular in luxury interior design, where spaces are being transformed to reflect this.
According to celebrity international interior designer Mark Rielly of ARRCC, this means “drawing inspiration from colour psychology and our desire for attachment and connection. Dopamine décor is about curating interiors that make us feel good by stimulating the ‘happy’ hormone in our brains, with spaces that reflect warmth and personality.”
The feel-good trend and movement are about bold colours, playful patterns, and expressive elements for spaces that are uplifting, emotive and stylish. Whether through eye-catching statement pieces, dynamic art installations, or unexpected colour combinations, Rielly shares a few tips for individuality and optimism through dopamine décor.
Interior design trends for 2025
Colour as a mood booster
Colour plays a pivotal role in our mood and emotions, making it an essential tool in creating feel-good interiors. Bright, saturated hues are being used to energise spaces: red hues for dining rooms, bold orange splashes for living rooms and vibrant yellow accents for kitchens. Softer pastels bring a sense of tranquillity and calmness: cooler blues and violets for bedrooms, and purple for creative spaces.
“Examples of how these colour palettes can be incorporated in a design [are found in] expressive and bold wallpapers and mixing patterned and textured fabric in bold combinations. For more understated spaces, incorporating colour accents in art, throw pillows, and rugs can add a personal touch to an interior,’’ Rielly says.
Image: Supplied
Functional art
Add “pieces of furniture, abstract lighting, sculptured elements and crafted accessories that are artsy but still functional and serve a purpose in the interior space”, says Rielly. Think sculptural furniture, swirly lamps and abstract ceramics.
Meaningful maximalism
Dopamine décor encourages a thoughtful layering of elements that reflect personal stories and cultural influences. This design philosophy blends maximalism with meaning, incorporating cherished keepsakes, eclectic furniture and bold accents to create spaces that feel authentic and dynamic.
Image: Supplied
A fluid space through patterns
Pattern also contributes to our emotions. “This includes choosing alternative and geometric designs through uniquely patterned furnishings for spaces”, Rielly says. Pattern emulates a sense of movement and gives each room a unique personality, allowing a house to become a transitional journey.
Dopamine décor moves beyond aesthetics and fosters spaces that enhance wellbeing and create a sense of belonging.
You might also like....
Brilliance of Roche Bobois and Candice Berman Gallery collaboration
Go with the flow
Playful design that uplifts