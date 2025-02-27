The entire city was engaged for over a week running up to Ictaf itself, and many galleries in the city, as well as the major associated event, the Stellenbosch Triennale, will carry on for some weeks.
At Ictaf itself, 124 galleries from 58 countries exhibited, featuring over 500 artists and welcoming 30,000 visitors.
This included 30 first-time gallery exhibitors, a sign that Ictaf continues to grow. The impressive numbers tell the story of an art fair that has grown in stature over its 12 editions to date, and, in keeping with Cape Town’s greater exposure to international visitors and art-world currents, has become more representative of an art world beyond SA borders.
The fair as a whole retained a peculiarly African character, however, with textile and related artwork perhaps the dominant single theme for many exhibiting galleries.
Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2025 — We made it
The fair as a whole retained a peculiarly African character, with textile and related artwork a dominant theme
Image: Supplied
The 2025 edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (Ictaf) is officially over for another year.
In a year where the art market has come under scrutiny globally, with sales dropping off for the big international auction houses quite dramatically, we can report that we’re hanging in there on the southern tip.
Though the fair itself and most gallerists keep actual numbers close to their chests, my vox pop survey of half a dozen galleries brought the same news — sales were really good upfront, especially on day one, and then tailed off.
This may have to do with the intimidating volume of art-related stuff in Cape Town and surrounds, of which Ictaf now stands at the centre.
There’s still life in local art
Image: Mia Thom
Portraiture remains prevalent, too, as gallerists and curators made exhibition choices geared towards the commercial demands of the Art Fair format and less to socially or politically engaged work.
Away from the fair’s floor at the International Convention Centre, this was less apparent, with the Iziko National Gallery hosting a show by Blessing Ngobeni focused on cultural heritage and postcolonial identity.
The National Gallery complex also offered a career retrospective for highly respected feminist and activist multimedia artist Sue Williamson, much of whose long career has been devoted to providing platforms for dispossessed and disenfranchised women, especially through the apartheid years.
In a hugely successful programme of talks and “art walks” at the fair, a standout was a panel discussion hosted by the Goodman Gallery, about the work they are exhibiting by photographer Ernest Cole, a key anti-apartheid social documentarist in the 1960s who went into exile.
Image: Mia Thom
In a similar category was curator Liese van der Watt’s authoritative exhibition shown at the sleek and elegant Norval Foundation private museum in Steenberg.
Titled We Are The People, it is an interesting and critically-driven take on the contemporary art of the 30 years of SA’s democracy. It has the urgency and edginess that much of the work at the nearby Ictaf lacked, out of commercial necessity.
A final highlight, certainly for artists at the fair each year, is the awarding of a number of prestigious prizes, all of which in different ways lend support and affirmation for prize-winner’s careers.
The Tomorrows/Today Prize is supported by Fiera Milano Exhibitions Africa, the organisers of Ictaf, and is awarded to the most exciting artist presentation within the section.
Image: Supplied
This year’s winner was Agnes Essonti Luque, the Barcelona-based Cameroonian artist, who presented a multimedia installation which extended work she had done on the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.
The RDC Acquisition Prize offers the winner who aligns with the RDC Property Group’s values and goals, and provides for the winner’s work to be exhibited in one of the prominent landmark buildings of the portfolio.
This year’s winner was Ibrahim Khatab from Eclectica Contemporary gallery.
Finally, the inaugural Investec Emerging Artist Award was presented to Ben Stanwix and Xhanti Zwelendaba for their collaborative piece titled Thaba Nchu, a 2mx4m textile-based reinterpretation of archival images.
This award aims to support emerging artists on the global stage by honouring home-grown SA artists working in any medium who have yet to be affiliated with an institution, museum or collection.
