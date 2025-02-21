Cape Town-based collaborative duo Ben Stanwix and Xhanti Zwelendaba are the winners of the inaugural Investec Emerging Artist Award at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. The award recognises and celebrates SA’s artistic talent, shining a light on promising artists who have not yet held their own solo museum or international art show.
Stanwix and Zwelendaba, represented by Reservoir gallery, received the honour for their work on Thaba Nchu, created in 2025 using assorted fabrics and cotton canvas. The piece continues the duo’s exploration of SA’s complex historical narratives, and revisits a real postage stamp depicting a missionary gathering in historical ThabaNchu during the 1830s — a moment of transformation in the region’s history.
With more than 20 submissions, the selection process involved a comprehensive evaluation by a jury panel, including CEO of Investec SA Cumesh Moodliar; head of Investec Private Bank Itumeleng Merafe and bronze sculptor and consultant on the Retail Structured Products team within Investec’s Corporate and Institutional Banking division James Cook, who are all passionate art enthusiasts and collectors. The judges’ assessment was based on originality, artistic vision and potential for future growth.
Image: Mia Thom
Jake Michael Singer’s sky whispers
Of the win, Stanwix said “We each have independent practices and ways of working, and the pieces we make collaboratively emerge from the points at which our interests overlap. In this work there is the image, with its own story and history, but also the material object which needs to have scale to be successful and yet has quite delicate colours and textures. I think contradiction is important to us. Even the fact of taking something as small as a stamp and remaking it at scale holds a certain immediate appeal.”
The winning artwork grants a deeper understanding of its meaning as it unfolds.
“The message behind this piece is not immediately obvious,” said Moodliar. “The more one interacts with the work, the more it draws you in. This was a show-stopper piece at the fair, that one must experience in person to fully appreciate.”
Image: Supplied
On the significance of the Emerging Artist Award to the local and international art landscape, Moodliar said, “Art has the power to leave a lasting impression on those who experience it, creating a legacy that lives far beyond the artist themselves, and value well beyond wealth. Through this award, we aim to create opportunities for emerging artists to access new audiences, supporting them as they build their legacy both here at home and beyond our borders.”
The Emerging Artist Award reinforces Investec’s commitment to cultural enrichment and investment in the arts. Now in its 12th edition, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair serves as a vital gateway to both African and international art markets, fostering cultural exchange and artistic innovation.
Image: Mia Thom
This initiative complements the Art Fair’s Tomorrows/Today prize, which last year recognised the work of Boemo Diale. Investec has partnered with Diale at this year’s art fair, seeing her work featured across the Investec Lounge and throughout its marketing campaign, as well as on its special edition tote bags and notebooks. Diale’s creations are also featured in Investec’s exclusive Reserved Store — an internal service that supports its high-touch approach to building meaningful relationships with clients and partners, through sourcing and supplying out of the ordinary gifting and branded merchandise — alongside other prominent SA talents, including fashion designer Tshepo Mohlala and Ardmore Ceramics.
Details about the application process for the 2026 Emerging Artist Award will be available on the Investec Cape Town Art Fair website.
