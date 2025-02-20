DuduBloom More receives $5,000. Director of FAMM Leisa Paoli said of this Inaugural winner: "At FAMM, we are committed to supporting and promoting women artists, ensuring their work receives the recognition it deserves. We are delighted to award the inaugural FAMM Women’s Prize to DuduBloom More, whose practice in printmaking and textiles offers a thoughtful and nuanced exploration of abstraction and materiality. Her ability to translate emotion and personal experience into her work aligns with FAMM’s mission to highlight the diversity of female artistic voices. With a growing presence on the international stage, DuduBloom represents the strength and creativity of a new generation of women artists. Through this prize, in partnership with Norval and SAF, FAMM continues its work to support and elevate female artists, ensuring their contributions are visible and valued.”
All 28 works, including the two winners, will be auctioned off online in a benefit auction hosted by Strauss & Co; it is open for bidding until March 13 2025 at 2pm, offering the public the chance to own their favourite works. The funds raised by the auction will be split between the artists and the art education mission of the Norval Foundation’s Learning Centre. Registrations and bids are facilitated via the Strauss & Co Auction webpage.
• The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025, sponsored by Schroders is curated by Carmen Joubert and is open for viewing in Gallery 9 at Norval Foundation until April 20 2025.
Previous winners of the NSAAP Grand Prize include Amina Agueznay (b. 1963, Morocco), Famakan Magassa (b. 1997, Mali), and Bonolo Kavula (b. 1992, SA).
Modupeola Fadugba wins the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025
The Nigerian artist's work connects the worlds of art, science and social engagement
Image: Supplied
With her work, Portrait of An Artist at Ease, Modupeola Fadugba from Nigeria, is the fourth winner of the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize (NSAAP), which celebrates the practices of leading contemporary artists and aims to increase their exposure to an international audience. With the honour, Fadugba receives a cash prize worth $35,000, the opportunity for a solo exhibition at Norval Foundation in Cape Town and a two-week cultural residency at Outset Contemporary Art Fund in London.
Fadugba is a Nigerian artist whose work bridges the worlds of art, science and social engagement. With a background in chemical engineering and economics, she approaches her art with a structured, analytical mindset, using painting, drawing and installations to address issues of identity, justice and human connection. Living and working in Ibadan, Fadugba’s thought-provoking pieces offer fresh insights into the complex narratives shaping contemporary Nigeria.
Portrait of An Artist at Ease marks Fadugba’s 10 years as an artist. The work — a striking new acrylic on canvas piece featuring deep black and luminous gold — evokes mystery and revelation, with the artist emerging ethereally from darkness. Fluid textures and dynamic contrasts symbolise her creative evolution, embodying confidence and self-discovery. Bridging past and present, tradition and innovation, Fadugba’s work reaffirms art’s power to capture the depth of human experience.
Weaam El Masry wins public vote in Norval Sovereign African Art Prize
It was selected by the panel of five global judges, who met in Cape Town to assess all 28 finalists in person, including executive director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe Raphael Chikukwa; CEO and director of Design Museum Tim Marlow; artist, art historian, curator and writer Same Mdluli; curator of contemporary art at Zeitz MOCAA Thato Mogotsi and independent curator, lecturer, art critic and novelist Simon Njami.
"Given the immense talent of artists on the continent, as an adjudicator of this award, it was very challenging and exciting to see the calibre of the works selected as part of the finalists. We are pleased to have selected a winner we believe illustrates the importance of the award and the impact it came in propelling talent in the African continent,” Mdluli said.
The announcement was made during a private event to celebrate the opening of Billie Zangewa’s exhibition, Breeding Ground, at Norval Foundation. It was not the only announcement of the evening, as the very first winner of the FAMM Women’s Prize was awarded to DuduBloom More, as the highest-rated female artist (excluding the Grand Prize Winner), for her work Contending with Control.
Image: Supplied
DuduBloom More receives $5,000. Director of FAMM Leisa Paoli said of this Inaugural winner: "At FAMM, we are committed to supporting and promoting women artists, ensuring their work receives the recognition it deserves. We are delighted to award the inaugural FAMM Women’s Prize to DuduBloom More, whose practice in printmaking and textiles offers a thoughtful and nuanced exploration of abstraction and materiality. Her ability to translate emotion and personal experience into her work aligns with FAMM’s mission to highlight the diversity of female artistic voices. With a growing presence on the international stage, DuduBloom represents the strength and creativity of a new generation of women artists. Through this prize, in partnership with Norval and SAF, FAMM continues its work to support and elevate female artists, ensuring their contributions are visible and valued.”
All 28 works, including the two winners, will be auctioned off online in a benefit auction hosted by Strauss & Co; it is open for bidding until March 13 2025 at 2pm, offering the public the chance to own their favourite works. The funds raised by the auction will be split between the artists and the art education mission of the Norval Foundation’s Learning Centre. Registrations and bids are facilitated via the Strauss & Co Auction webpage.
• The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025, sponsored by Schroders is curated by Carmen Joubert and is open for viewing in Gallery 9 at Norval Foundation until April 20 2025.
Previous winners of the NSAAP Grand Prize include Amina Agueznay (b. 1963, Morocco), Famakan Magassa (b. 1997, Mali), and Bonolo Kavula (b. 1992, SA).
You might also like....
SA artists among finalists for Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025
Jake Michael Singer’s sky whispers
Art in ascension