However, an important aspect of all three of these exhibitions is another side of Cole’s work, showing for the first time across all three exhibitions. “Black Ingenuity”, a photo essay drawn from Cole’s archive and vintage prints that were discovered in 2017, documents the creative and cultural life of Cole and his black peers — including household names like artists Gladys Mgudlandlu, Dumile Feni and Louis Maqhubela, alongside journalists like Nat Nakasa. Many of these figures, like Cole himself, would go into exile around the world.
Cole’s documentation of his world of creative peers and hinting at his vibrant social and cultural life is not staged or composed. These images are snapshots of his fugitive but committed creative life and are now seen as poignant reminders of the many lives that apartheid wasted.
The exhibition is on show at Goodman Gallery, Cape Town until March 20.
It concludes a three-part exhibition ‘Ernest Cole: House of Bondage: Vintage works from the Ernest Cole Family Trust’
Goodman Gallery in Cape Town has cannily chosen to stage what is often regarded as a somewhat compromised art form as their gallery show over this year’s Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) — photography.
While the originally Joburg-based international gallery has shown considerable support for fine art photographers on its roster — they have recently showcased work by Jabulani Dhlamini and Lindokuhle Sobekwa — its longest-standing artist in the medium was the revered David Goldblatt.
The Cape Town gallery exhibition by Enerst Cole, one of the most important black protest photographers of the high apartheid era, is therefore not a major departure for Goodman. It concludes a three-part exhibition “Ernest Cole: House of Bondage: Vintage works from the Ernest Cole Family Trust”. The first staging opened in Goodman’s London gallery in November 2024, there was a second exhibition at the Magnum photography gallery in Paris in January this year. This third and final Cape Town iteration opened on February 8 and presents rare vintage prints by Cole that reveal the astonishing breadth of work created by the photographer during his brief career, curtailed by exile from apartheid SA in the 1960s and his early death, aged just 49, from cancer.
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s photographic journey towards romantic pastorality
Cole’s considerable impact and reputation rests on a book-length collection of photographs of everyday life under apartheid he took while working as a freelance photographer for a number of anti-apartheid publications in the 1960s. Entitled “House of Bondage”, it was first published through Magnum Photos and Random House in 1967, and was promptly banned in SA. Long out of print, the book was reissued by specialist US photography publisher Aperture in 2022.
The original publication of Cole’s book came after he had used his uncertain racial status in SA — he had been reclassified “coloured” — to move to the US in 1966 to continue his work there. The foreword to this edition was written by prominent anti-apartheid commentator and journalist Joseph Lelyveld, himself an exile in the same year as Cole. The new series of exhibitions, each one unique, is a collaboration with the Magnum Gallery and the Ernest Cole Family Trust.
Cole’s masterpiece is in many ways a representative and social realist representation of the depredations of black people under the severe repression of the apartheid regime, an approach it has in common with Goldblatt’s later work to document the banal realities of life under the bizarre and vicious political system that characterised the country for much of the 20th century. Both photographers worked in a very different mode to the great documenters of American working-class life employed by the Farm Security Administration in the Great Depression, like Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams. Their job was to document hardship and poverty across the US in the service of the government. In contrast, Cole and Goldblatt worked in a clandestine fashion, using photography as a means to galvanise opposition to an oppressive regime.
A central part of Cole’s “House of Bondage” collection is concerned with the realities of black working and everyday life under apartheid, including the famous and much-emulated series of images of black labour on SA’s mines. Cole’s essay focuses on the claustrophobia and spatial organisation of the black labouring body in ways that would be echoed in Goldblatt’s canonical collection “On the Mines”, published in 1973. An associated series in Cole’s collection documents the uncanny cruelty of apartheid spatiality in a photo-essay called “Banishment’” which represents the solitude of black lives forcibly displaced under the Bantustan policies that defined the country’s brutally racialised approach to urban and rural development.
