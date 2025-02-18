Boemo Diale is the Investec Cape Town Art Fair’s 2024 Tomorrows/Today prize winner, a prestigious award for emerging and underrepresented artists. Since winning, Diale’s exposure to audiences and collector spaces has widened. And this has been affirming for the multidisciplinary artist, as is the continued partnership with Investec.
Diale has created new artwork and prints for an exclusive collection of silk scarves, totes and notebooks for Investec’s Reserved Store — an internal gifting service for clients. This will be showcased at the “Boemo Lounge” at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) 2025 — a space that will immerse guests in Diale’s striking work.
“My collaboration with Investec has been incredibly affirming,” the artist said. “It’s really allowed for the work to reach a larger audience and because of this, encouraged a great exchange. I’ve been inspired by the audiences’ views and it’s been interesting incorporating new elements into the work.”
Boemo Diale and Investec’s new collaboration
The artist has created prints for a collection of silk scarves that will be showcased with her new work at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2025
Image: Supplied
The new creative endeavour is developed with Wanderland Collective which collaborates with artists and designers to create nuanced luxury lifestyle and homeware product ranges.
Diale’s art examines inner worlds and personal histories through a spiritual lens. As a mixed-race young woman who grew up in Mafikeng, Rustenburg and Johannesburg, she works with dichotomies of the urban and rural, vulnerability and strength to tackle socio-political themes of home, identity, gender and mental health with powerful imagery and arresting colour. She explores dimensionality through ceramic works modelled on her painted creations with the utilitarian pot as a motif for carrying meaning. The work dynamically intersects craft, art and design.
Image: Supplied
On the creative process, Diale said, “The same motifs and symbols stand only with the incorporation of the iconic zebra. It was fun to try something new. I think collaborations allow for greater meaning making and creating connections between different kinds of people.”
The collaboration speaks to Investec’s commitment to elevating SA artistry locally and beyond. The financial company is also sponsoring the inaugural Emerging Artist Award this year for SA artists seeking greater exposure and recognition. All will be revealed at ICTAF 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from February 21—23.
Image: Supplied
