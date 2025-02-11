Ardmore and Cole & Son have collaborated on “The Tree of Life”, an exquisite wallpaper that draws inspiration from the iconic African baobab tree, adorned with vibrant fruits, flowers, and birds. First unveiled in Paris in January, the work highlights the intersection of art and design, rooted in nature’s beauty and debuts in SA at the historic Mount Nelson from February 20-23.
The launch celebrates the collaboration between two distinguished brands marking a significant milestone for both. Cole & Son is commemorating its 150th anniversary, while Ardmore is celebrating 40 years.
“The Tree of Life represents more than just a beautiful design; it embodies the essence of our collective journey as artists and creators,” said founder of Ardmore, Fée Halsted. “We are excited to share this vibrant depiction of nature with the world, beginning in Cape Town, where it can truly be appreciated.”
Celebrating beautiful nature
Cole & Son managing and creative director Marie Karlsson echoed Halsted’s sentiments, saying, “This collaboration is a wonderful fusion of tradition and innovation. As we celebrate Cole & Son’s 150 years, we are thrilled to partner with Ardmore, whose unique artistic vision enriches our wallpaper heritage.”
After its debut at the Mount Nelson, “The Tree of Life” will be exhibited at various prestigious venues in London and New York later in the year. This collaboration exemplifies the legacy of both Ardmore and Cole & Son, inspiring interiors that resonate with the beauty of the natural world.
Halsted and Karlsson will hold discussions at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, during the Investec Cape Town Art Fair all free to the public from February 20-22 at 10am.
