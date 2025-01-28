“Ultimately,” says Esteva of the relation-ship between Es Racó and Artà, “one will always nourish the other.” Having been a traditional finca (farm-stead) between the 16th and 18th centuries, Es Racó has been powerfully influenced by agricultural activities and needs. Esteva explains that cattle, horses, sheep, and pigs were farmed on the estate, and that multiple crops were cultivated there. The property’s history as a working farm is the reason for the pared-back simplicity of its buildings, he says, adding that when he and a business partner bought the estate in 2011, most of the structures were “completely abandoned” and “in a ruinous state”.
Pure form
Meticulously restored and updated, this farmstead in north-eastern Mallorca is a master class in how nature-inspired minimalism can be the ultimate luxury
Image: Greg Cox
It’s likely that few people understand the light, the materials, and the built forms characteristic of Mallorca better than local architect Antoni Esteva. Having been born and practised here as an architect for more than five decades, Esteva has spent a lifetime exploring the local vernacular and reinterpreting it with modern requirements in mind.
During that time he has worked on multiple projects, including a renovation of the Palma home that once belonged to Spanish Surrealist artist Joan Miró and the regeneration of the remarkable farmstead of Es Racó, in the charming town of Artà.
Well known in Mallorca as a town that has dedicated itself to the conservation of the island’s history and natural resources, as well as for its traditional design and crafts, Artà has long aimed to benefit both human culture and the environment. This ethos was very much in sync with Esteva’s views on how the redevelopment of the Es Racó property should proceed, and was one of the reasons for searching out a property in the vicinity of the town.
Farm style
Image: Greg Cox
Image: Greg Cox
It took three years to get the extensive permits and licences needed for the renovation, and another two years were spent on the construction work.From the start, the central vision was to preserve the original Mallorquín vernacular architecture and the buildings’ ecological setting. It was also a matter of principle that only natural materials would be used in the reconstruction process and so, says Esteva, “We used our own materials, such as stone from the estate, lime mortars, reclaimed wood (which was all completely recycled), and the natural reed that is also found on the estate.”
Rigorous and conscientious, this approach has resulted in a set of buildings that beautifully epitomise sustainable luxury. Es Racó’s interior design was created using a similar modus operandi — resolutely simple, the interiors sensitively deploy a range of tactile décor elements and artworks that combine to create an atmosphere of complete tranquillity.
Image: Greg Cox
“When seeking balance,” Esteva says, “there is no need to add anything unnecessary — whether in terms of colours, textures, or anything else. The idea was to design spaces so that nothing draws attention.”
In this, Esteva, Tomeu, and the rest of the team have certainly succeeded. And yes, their exacting approach to the vernacular — respecting its age-old forms, simple lines, and honest materials — creates a feeling that is unobtrusive in its architectural style. Paradoxically, however, this is a quietness that speaks loudly about how a truly sustainable local aesthetic can be created, and the way its careful minimalism can create maximum aesthetic appeal. esracodarta.com, esteva.eu
