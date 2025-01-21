Helen Martins’s Owl House, declared a National Heritage Site in 2017, is a unique expression of outsider art (art made by self-taught individuals who have little or no contact with the mainstream conventions of the art world). The reclusive Martins, who was born in 1897 and died in 1976, had an elaborate and entirely singular vision that found form in the Eastern Cape town of Nieu-Bethesda. It deserves a stop — or, even better, a detour — on your next road trip.
Her creativity manifested in the magical interiors of her home and the adjoining sculptural delights of the Camel Yard — a menagerie of concrete and glass sculptures, covering a wide range of subjects, all figurative in nature. Here, the viewer can walk along designated pathways and experience the sculptures directly. Serious works are interspersed with magical and fantastical creations, presenting viewers with a rare cultural moment.
The homestead’s interior complements the sculpture garden in many ways, with concrete works and memorabilia adding to the experience. Glass mirrors and crushed glass cover the walls, reflecting objects and light in bright and acid colours. This creates an austere but magical ambiance in the rooms, each with their own interior decorative and ritualistic function. The Owl House Foundation recently secured a substantial grant from the Rupert Historical Homes Foundation for the conservation and restoration of the house, and it is working tirelessly to fund the preservation of the sculpture garden. theowlhouse.co.za
The Owl House
Step into the fantastical visions of Nieu-Bethesda’s Helen Martins
Image: Supplied
Helen Martins’s Owl House, declared a National Heritage Site in 2017, is a unique expression of outsider art (art made by self-taught individuals who have little or no contact with the mainstream conventions of the art world). The reclusive Martins, who was born in 1897 and died in 1976, had an elaborate and entirely singular vision that found form in the Eastern Cape town of Nieu-Bethesda. It deserves a stop — or, even better, a detour — on your next road trip.
Her creativity manifested in the magical interiors of her home and the adjoining sculptural delights of the Camel Yard — a menagerie of concrete and glass sculptures, covering a wide range of subjects, all figurative in nature. Here, the viewer can walk along designated pathways and experience the sculptures directly. Serious works are interspersed with magical and fantastical creations, presenting viewers with a rare cultural moment.
The homestead’s interior complements the sculpture garden in many ways, with concrete works and memorabilia adding to the experience. Glass mirrors and crushed glass cover the walls, reflecting objects and light in bright and acid colours. This creates an austere but magical ambiance in the rooms, each with their own interior decorative and ritualistic function. The Owl House Foundation recently secured a substantial grant from the Rupert Historical Homes Foundation for the conservation and restoration of the house, and it is working tirelessly to fund the preservation of the sculpture garden. theowlhouse.co.za
You might also like....
A little porcelain for the heart
Esther Mahlangu: Cultural standard-bearer, self-fashioned artist
Solo show shifts artist-curator relationship