Norval Foundation and The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) have shortlisted 29 artists as finalists for The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize (NSAAP) 2025.

Among them are leading SA contemporary artists Simphiwe Buthelezi (a 2024 Wanted Young and Vital artist), whose multidisciplinary work creates spaces where stories, spirituality, and indigenous knowledge can thrive; Nandipha Mntambo, known for her cowhide sculptures that examine the relationship between humans and animals while challenging perceptions of femininity, sexuality and vulnerability; Mohau Modisakeng, who interrogates collective narratives focusing on the black body as a site of fragmentation and resilience; Mikhael Subotzky, who through film, video installation and photography, collage and painting engages critically with contemporary politics of images and their making; and Duduzile (DuduBloom) More, who uses wool and thread, layering tactile materials to reflect the interconnectedness of memories, communities and influences.

NSAAP celebrates the practices of leading contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora and helps increase their exposure to an international audience.

The artists, nominated by a board of independent art professionals, are invited to enter artworks online. A judging panel comprising global art specialists shortlist the most accomplished artworks from the range of digital entries.​

This prize has a significant effect on artists from across the continent and provides them with the opportunity to showcase their work through an internationally recognised platform. The Grand Prize is granted to the artist selected by the panel of judges - a cash award of $35,000, together with a solo exhibition at Norval Foundation in Cape Town.

New this year is the FAMM Women’s Prize, awarded to the highest rated female artist (excluding the Grand Prize Winner). The woman will receive $5,000 in cash donated by Femmes Artites du Musée de Mougins (FAMM).

The Prize aims to raise funds for the shortlisted artists and for Norval Foundation’s Learning Centre in an equal split through an online auction from February 4 2025 to March 13 2025. There will be an exhibition opening and auction on February 4, and the winners announcement on February 18.

Here is the full list of the artists:

Alioune Diouf — Senegal

Amine El Gotaibi — Morocco

Chukwudubem Ukaigwe — Nigeria

Collin Sekajugo — Uganda

DuduBloom More — SA

Eva Obodo — Nigeria

Gadi Ramadhani — Tanzania

Gerald Chukwuma — Cameroon

Hako Hankson — Nigeria

Ibrahim Ballo — Mali

Lizette Chirrime — Mozambique

Malaika Temba — US and Tanzania

Marcellina Akpojotor — Nigeria

Mikhael Subotzky — SA

Modupeola Fadugba — Nigeria

Mohau Modisakeng — SA

Nandipha Mntambo — SA

Nirveda Alleck — Mauritius

Ozioma Onuzulike — Nigeria

Patrick Tagoe-Turkson — Ghana

Priscilla Kennedy — Ghana

Shabu Mwangi — Kenya

Simphiwe Buthelezi — SA

Yacine Tilala Fall — US

Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu — Nigeria

Yannick Ackah — Ivory Coast

