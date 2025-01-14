Popular materials and textures
Garreth: They’ve been popular for a while, but don’t expect to see less of tactile textures like bouclé and felt — a gateway drug to warmth and personality in any space. There’s also a strong move towards handcrafted items that tell a story. With maximalist design gaining momentum, we’ll also see reflective, shiny surfaces making an appearance, offset by traditional materials like wood, which will help balance things out.
Alan: Handmade, tactile fabrics are big. It's about creating spaces that feel personal and lived-in. We’re seeing a greater appreciation for pieces that bring together various textures, from natural woods to plush fabrics, telling a larger narrative about culture, history, and design.
Colour palettes predicted to dominate interior design in 2025
Garreth: We’re anticipating a shift towards bold, deep colours — think vibrant tones that reflect a maximalist attitude, paired with richer, more earthy neutrals. We’re also moving away from the minimalist whites and beiges towards a more eclectic mix, with taupes and browns setting a warm foundation for more expressive colour. Across the continent, you’ll also see these global colour trends interwoven with more local trends but paired perfectly with contextual influences, creating interiors that are rich in story and spirit.
Alan: We’re also seeing colour palettes tailored for specific environments. For instance, Plascon’s 2025 colour trend predictions highlight not just single colours on the radar for 2025, but sets of colours designed for different settings. What works in a professional space isn’t always right for a personal home, and vice versa. It’s about embracing versatility and depth in your design choices.
Interior design trends for 2025
Executive creative directors for Decorex Africa Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward give us the inside track on the year ahead
Image: Supplied
Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward will be leading the charge in transforming Decorex Cape Town and Joburg in 2025. This is their take on the key shifts and major directions we’ll witness this year.
On global influences affecting décor in 2025
Garreth: The trend will be towards cultural specificity and regionally distinct designs. Whether it’s a home in Africa or a hotel in Asia, the design will reflect the unique aesthetics of that place, celebrating local traditions and stories.
Alan: It’s a time for celebrating identity. Globalisation has opened the door to a mix of cultural influences, but people are increasingly embracing their local heritage. Expect to see interiors that blend personal and cultural histories, turning spaces into true reflections of their owners’ roots and experiences.
New Decorex Africa directors Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk bring new vision
Popular materials and textures
Garreth: They’ve been popular for a while, but don’t expect to see less of tactile textures like bouclé and felt — a gateway drug to warmth and personality in any space. There’s also a strong move towards handcrafted items that tell a story. With maximalist design gaining momentum, we’ll also see reflective, shiny surfaces making an appearance, offset by traditional materials like wood, which will help balance things out.
Alan: Handmade, tactile fabrics are big. It's about creating spaces that feel personal and lived-in. We’re seeing a greater appreciation for pieces that bring together various textures, from natural woods to plush fabrics, telling a larger narrative about culture, history, and design.
Colour palettes predicted to dominate interior design in 2025
Garreth: We’re anticipating a shift towards bold, deep colours — think vibrant tones that reflect a maximalist attitude, paired with richer, more earthy neutrals. We’re also moving away from the minimalist whites and beiges towards a more eclectic mix, with taupes and browns setting a warm foundation for more expressive colour. Across the continent, you’ll also see these global colour trends interwoven with more local trends but paired perfectly with contextual influences, creating interiors that are rich in story and spirit.
Alan: We’re also seeing colour palettes tailored for specific environments. For instance, Plascon’s 2025 colour trend predictions highlight not just single colours on the radar for 2025, but sets of colours designed for different settings. What works in a professional space isn’t always right for a personal home, and vice versa. It’s about embracing versatility and depth in your design choices.
Image: Supplied
Hybrid work models’ influence on office space design
Garreth: Hybrid work models will continue to push office spaces into becoming more communal and flexible. The private office space is being replaced by shared areas that are adaptable and can serve multiple purposes like meeting rooms, social spaces or creative hubs. It’s all about maximising the utility of each square metre.
Alan: Offices are evolving to become more dynamic, to create spaces that foster collaboration and connection. Modular and movable furniture will be key to transforming a space from casual to formal, depending on the needs of the moment.
The evolution of outdoor furniture
Garreth: As we face more extreme weather, outdoor furniture will need to be ultra-durable. Materials that can withstand heat, rain and wear will be critical. We’re excited to see innovation in outdoor textiles that perform better in extreme conditions, making multifunctional outdoor furniture both stylish and practical.
Alan: The future of outdoor furniture is all about durability and adaptability. As weather conditions change, so must the materials we use. We’ll see more innovation in materials that last longer, require less maintenance, and look great in any environment.
You might also like....
Brilliance of Roche Bobois and Candice Berman Gallery collaboration
Go with the flow
Mo’s Crib: Eco-conscious craft and design