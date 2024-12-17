Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront is the place to be this festive season with an energetic line-up of events centred around the sixth edition of its annual Joy from Africa to the World (JFA) initiative, a celebration and showcase of local creativity and design.

The neighbourhood has also welcomed a host of new and exciting brands, headlined by the opening of Marble Cape Town, which offers a luxurious rooftop dining experience in the historical and repurposed Union Castle Building. This is also the new home of Nike, luxury nougat emporium Wedgewood and premium outdoor and travel lifestyle brand Thule.

JFA 2024: Between the mountain and the sea

Go on a magical journey that stretches from the top of Table Mountain to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, with installations of light, colour and movement showcasing Mother Nature’s splendour and the Mother City’s wonder.

JFA was born from a desire to relook and reimagine the tradition of festive decorations and has grown over the years to have a meaningful impact on local crafters and small businesses.