Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront is the place to be this festive season with an energetic line-up of events centred around the sixth edition of its annual Joy from Africa to the World (JFA) initiative, a celebration and showcase of local creativity and design.
The neighbourhood has also welcomed a host of new and exciting brands, headlined by the opening of Marble Cape Town, which offers a luxurious rooftop dining experience in the historical and repurposed Union Castle Building. This is also the new home of Nike, luxury nougat emporium Wedgewood and premium outdoor and travel lifestyle brand Thule.
JFA 2024: Between the mountain and the sea
Go on a magical journey that stretches from the top of Table Mountain to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, with installations of light, colour and movement showcasing Mother Nature’s splendour and the Mother City’s wonder.
JFA was born from a desire to relook and reimagine the tradition of festive decorations and has grown over the years to have a meaningful impact on local crafters and small businesses.
Over 20 local crafters and artists from Cape Town and beyond have worked on decorations made from sustainable materials, with favourite installations from previous years returning, alongside the brand new and refreshed.
These include a Table Mountain-inspired cable car in the Victoria Wharf, woven from fabric offcuts, which showcases illustrated and beaded portraits of locals, alongside Bo-Kaap houses, protea lampshades, a paragliding porcupine and hand-carved figures.
The Centre Court in the Victoria Wharf has been transformed into a magical fynbos forest, which includes a toadstool house, handmade birdhouses inspired by the Bo-Kaap, a floral paradise and Santa’s Sleigh.
“In 2017 we questioned the need for imported, mass-produced festive décor that would ultimately end up in a landfill. This didn’t sit right with our values as a business that was committed to finding more sustainable ways to operate and one that puts support of small businesses at the core of all we do. We believed that there was a better way to approach this,” says Tinyiko Mageza, executive manager of Marketing at the V&A Waterfront.
Since its launch in 2019, the JFA initiative has worked with 187 local businesses while supporting NGOs like Ashanti Design and the Cape Society for the Blind and investing over R25m into local creativity and artisans.
But that’s not all to see at the V&A Waterfront
From interactive children’s cooking classes to live music at the Silo Concerts Take the Stage Series, there’s something for everyone.
Festivities culminate with a show-stopping New Year’s Eve party, where thousands will celebrate in the new year. Whether living locally, visiting Cape Town for the first time, or returning for another adventure, the V&A Waterfront promises unforgettable experiences for tourists and locals alike.
The packed line-up includes:
Mini Makers: cooking classes
Young imaginations soar in the demo kitchen as little ones discover the joys of cooking. These special holiday classes nurture tomorrow’s food innovators, turning curiosity into creativity and ingredients into inspiration. Perfect for tiny tastemakers aged five to 16 years.
- Date: Classes run every Thursday and Sunday until Sunday January 12 2025
- Time: 10am to 11.30am
- Location: Makers Landing
Naledi’s Dream: An exciting live theatre production
This popular theatrical Christmas production returns to a purpose-built theatre over the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre. The production follows Naledi, a 10-year-old Capetonian, as her festive wish to meet Santa’s crew comes true. This cast of quirky characters even visits her in the Mother City to see what JFA is really about.
- Date: Daily until Sunday December 22
- Time: 2pm and 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and 12pm, 2pm and 3.30pm Friday to Sunday
- Location: Theatre at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre
- Tickets: R100 per person via Webtickets
Santa’s Arrival: where festive dreams begin
A wave of wonder is coming to Victoria Wharf Centre Court as Santa makes his magical appearance. Little eyes will sparkle as the jolly fellow arrives in his special festive carriage, ready to hear wishes and share smiles. Santa will be available for a special meet-and-greet, where visitors can snap memorable photos.
- Date: Daily until Tuesday December 24
- Time: 11am to 5pm
- Location: Centre Court, Victoria Wharf
New Year’s Eve celebration
The V&A Waterfront will once again host the city’s biggest New Year party, offering an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment. Guests can count down to the New Year in style with an incredible line-up of artists including Matthew Mole, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, BlackByrd, Mi Casa and many more.
- Date: Tuesday December 31
- Time: 6pm until late
- Location: Across the neighbourhood
