Exploring ancient technologies, along with modern innovations and sustainable materiality, over 40 installations delighted and inspired visitors this year.
Welcoming guests to Downtown Design was a larger-than-life floral installation by Dutch artist Linda Nieuwstad. It was crafted from recycled materials such as truck tarpaulins, wool blankets, and construction sheeting, which offered sensory escape on a macro scale.
Dubai Design Week’s Automotive Partner, BMW Middle East, returned with a commission to also stimulate the senses. Entitled The Luxury of Less, by AB+AC Architects, the pavilion reflected the company’s design and circularity ethos.
STOOT, a pavilion by UAE architect Abdalla Almulla and Oxara, pioneered a cement-free, low-carbon alternative to conventional building materials; while Iwan was inspired by Islamic architecture and was designed by four emerging Saudi architects as part of the Tanween Foldable Pavilion Challenge.
Abwab — celebrating the region
A decade of Dubai Design Week
With the event, Dubai is making a case for its bid to be the design capital of the Middle East
Image: Supplied
As the hub of a region known for growth, innovation and expansion, it tracks that Dubai would strive to establish itself as a leader in design.
Now in its 10th iteration, Dubai Design Week, which has just wrapped, spanned new and established talent, installations, exhibitions, activations, workshops and masterclasses, making a case for its bid to become the design capital of the Middle East.
With 1,000 members of the global design community, as well as cultural and educational institutions converging on Dubai Design District (d3) from November 5-10, the focus was on creating positive impact through creativity.
A cosy synergy between Milan and Los Angeles
Director of Dubai Design Week Natasha Carella said on the goal of the week: “Dubai Design Week has always been dedicated to amplifying the voices and talent of the region while showcasing exceptional, original design to a global audience.
“As we evolve, our commitment remains steadfast: to use design as a catalyst for positive change, addressing pressing global challenges and fostering dialogue on sustainability and inclusivity.”
Here we highlight some standout moments from different aspects of the multifaceted programme.
Downtown Design — elevating the everyday
Image: Supplied
The anchor of the week, Downtown Design is a leading fair for contemporary design, with brands showcasing new collections, innovative products and design solutions, complemented by a line-up of pop-up concepts, alongside a programme of engaging talks, keynotes and masterclasses.
Established international brands like Poltrona Frau in collaboration with Faye Toogood, GUBI, Cosentino and ferm Living, rubbed shoulders with The Conran Shop and B&B Italia. And in a typically standout display of craftsmanship, de Gournay took visitors on a journey of craftsmanship by showcasing its iconic hand-painted and embroidered wallpapers in an elegant lounge setting.
On a local level, and one of 10 exhibitions across disciplines over the week, the UAE Designer Exhibition at Downtown Design, curated by Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, featured furniture and products by more than 30 emerging designers from or based in the UAE.
Installations — dreaming & building big
Image: Supplied
Exploring ancient technologies, along with modern innovations and sustainable materiality, over 40 installations delighted and inspired visitors this year.
Welcoming guests to Downtown Design was a larger-than-life floral installation by Dutch artist Linda Nieuwstad. It was crafted from recycled materials such as truck tarpaulins, wool blankets, and construction sheeting, which offered sensory escape on a macro scale.
Dubai Design Week’s Automotive Partner, BMW Middle East, returned with a commission to also stimulate the senses. Entitled The Luxury of Less, by AB+AC Architects, the pavilion reflected the company’s design and circularity ethos.
STOOT, a pavilion by UAE architect Abdalla Almulla and Oxara, pioneered a cement-free, low-carbon alternative to conventional building materials; while Iwan was inspired by Islamic architecture and was designed by four emerging Saudi architects as part of the Tanween Foldable Pavilion Challenge.
Abwab — celebrating the region
Image: Supplied
Dubai Design Week’s highlight programme, dedicated to regional talent, Abwab comprises yearly commissions of new installations or pavilions.
For 2024, designers were tasked with exploring the theme of vernacular architecture and regenerative design processes through local materials, climate-responsive techniques and community-centred designs.
A Present/Absent Mudhif by Ola Saad Znad (Iraq) portrays the Marsh Arabs’ architectural heritage in Iraq using reeds and ancient Sumerian techniques, while Material Witnesses and Narrating Lifeforms by Miriam Hillawi Abraham (Ethiopia) drew inspiration from “coral stone” found in early settlements on the East African coast and the UAE.
Editions — cool and collected
Editions made its debut as the region’s first and only fair for limited-edition art and design. Owned and managed by Art Dubai Group, the fair has set out to open up the art and design landscape, creating a new opportunity for wider audiences to connect and buy from contemporary creatives.
Benedetta Ghione, executive director of Art Dubai, said: “Editions was established to respond to the growth in Dubai, both in the influx of new residents moving to the city and in the burgeoning cultural appetite. With this, we hope to offer a fresh perspective on collecting, to provide a welcoming space for questions, and create a community for the curious.”
The Forum — the lowdown from industry leaders
Image: Supplied
The Forum, which takes place each year at Downtown Design continued in 2024 to bring together influential voices from the global design community. Following a keynote by India Mahdavi, visitors enjoyed a full programme of thought-provoking discussions in a space designed by Beirut-born interior designer Thomas Trad.
Notable speakers included Eames Demetrios, Lina Ghotmeh, Nika Zupanc, Jassim AlSaddah, Ross Lovegrove, Pallavi Dean, and Karim Rashid, who took the stage for the first time at The Forum.
Among the key talks, “Design Excellence: Transcending Borders” was opened by the consul general of Italy in Dubai, Edoardo Napoli, and featured a diverse panel exploring the redefinition of design horizons.
dubaidesignweek.ae
You might also like....
Go with the flow
Playful design that uplifts
Designing tomorrow