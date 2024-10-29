Central to the collaboration is the Candice Berman Gallery, founded by Berman in 2013. Known for its focus on the expressionist movement, it offers a diverse collection of paintings, photography, sculptures and prints. The Candice Berman Gallery supports the development of emerging and established artists, with a commitment to exploring cultural and personal narratives.
This interior design and fine art exhibition is on at the Roche Bobois Johannesburg showroom (27 Commerce Crescent, Kramerville, Sandton) until May 31 2025.
The showroom is open Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm and Saturday 10am - 2pm.
Brilliance of Roche Bobois and Candice Berman Gallery collaboration
World-class interior design and fine art come together in a harmonious showcase
Image: Supplied
Roche Bobois SA’s Spring collection 2024 is curated by Candice Berman, in an exclusive collaboration that fluidly blends world-class interior design with fine art in an enveloping space. Being shown at the Roche Bobois Johannesburg showroom, it’s a conversation of design aesthetics and artistic expression where textures, colour and form complement each other.
Each artwork — subjective and different — is intended to match Roche Bobois’ signature of elegance and creativity for a partnership that offers a fresh perspective for art collectors and design enthusiasts.
