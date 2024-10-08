How did you achieve the soulful balance between form and function for the 2024 Minotti collection?
For my first collaboration with Minotti, I considered how to connect my aesthetic with that of the brand and what would best suit my designs by keeping in mind the result had to please a broader audience. The design incorporates references to the 70s, a decade that I particularly love as a design inspiration, in its shape and volume and was created to be transversal and versatile, suitable for various contexts such as a villa in Los Angeles, a chic apartment in Paris, or a loft in New York. Each project has its unique characteristics, and I aimed to anticipate these by creating an extremely modular system.
I believe we created a strong visual storytelling that represents both of our aesthetics.
How does your process begin?
In considering a collaboration with a brand, it’s crucial to partner with those who share my core principles and values. I am drawn to brands that prioritise product quality and strive for excellence in every aspect. It’s also important to work with brands that understand the transformative potential of design experimentation for a company’s growth. I value brands that place equal importance on the human aspect of collaboration as they do on business objectives. My decision to collaborate with Minotti was significantly influenced by the immediate connection I felt with the members of this family-owned business.
The collaboration between designers and architects with the great furniture families is also part of the tradition that has made Italian design world-famous, and this can make you understand how honoured I felt when they asked me to collaborate.
A cosy synergy between Milan and Los Angeles
Giampiero Tagliaferri, who designed Minotti’s 2024 collection, works with cosmopolitan cultural references
Image: Jack Juliar
Minotti’s 2024 collection is designed by Giampiero Tagliaferri who works with cosmopolitan cultural references in his residential, commercial, and hospitality designs. His work draws from his two home cities, Milan and Los Angeles, which influence his aesthetic sensibility.
For his collaboration with Minotti, Tagliaferri leant from a lunar theme and 1970s style for a cosy collection of shades representing the lunar cycles and sculptural and geometric shapes.
Included in the collection is the Supermoon modular seating system, the Pattie armchair — the concept of which also inspired the Pattie Cord Outdoor family of seats — the Jason storage units, the Ethan and Diagramma coffee tables — the latter also in a writing desk version — and the Supermoon Bed.
Mo’s Crib: Eco-conscious craft and design
What design narrative guided the process, the shapes and materials you went for?
In my design process, I prioritise sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly materials, minimising waste, and optimising production methods to reduce environmental impact. I emphasise the creation of durable, high-quality products with extended lifespans, lessening the necessity for frequent replacements.
A crucial aspect of sustainability lies in preserving traditional techniques and integrating them into contemporary narratives, aiding us in understanding our surroundings. Human connection and expression are fundamental to our existence.
Master craftsmen possess a remarkable talent for translating the world’s beauty into tangible creations. Architects and designers frequently rely on these craftsmen for their ability to produce distinctive results, seamlessly blending innovation with tradition. This collaboration enables exploration of styles and ideas that would otherwise remain unexplored.
Image: Supplied
How do your home cities, Milan and LA, find expression in your work?
One of the most distinctive features of my work is precisely the fusion of influences from the two cities. Milan is the city where I spent my most formative years and where I lived for 18 years. It is a city that has greatly contributed to my education in the field of design. I believe that more than any other city in Italy, it represents the ultimate expression of Italian modernism. It is home to great masters of architecture and design who have given Milan its unmistakable character, made of functionality and aesthetics of details and hidden beauty. It is a city that is somewhat severe, inward-looking, inviting you to discover its nuances little by little. As such, it is a city made of layers that make you want to get to know it better. This aspect of layering is one of the most important concepts in my work, in which I love to mix eras and influences while maintaining aesthetic consistency.
Los Angeles is a city that opens outward, much more relaxed and informal. The past eight years spent in Los Angeles have taught me the importance of light, the relationship between indoors and outdoors, and the functionality of spaces. Los Angeles has also played a fundamental role in the development of modernist architecture, especially in the residential sector. It is the city where, thanks to the favourable climate, modernist ideas of blending indoor and outdoor spaces, simplicity of materials and lines, have been able to express themselves significantly. All these elements constantly influence my work.
Image: Supplied
Who are your design icons and why?
I admire Gae Aulenti immensely, both as a designer and as an architect. What I love most about Aulenti’s approach to architecture is her ability to understand the legacy of a building while adding a new, unique layer, which contrasts yet interacts intensely with the original structure. As a designer, I find her ability to create objects that live in the tension between rigour, geometry, and occasional irreverence — alongside being strongly architectural — unique. She once said: “I aim to create furniture that appears in a room like buildings on the horizon and that reminds the viewer of the interaction between design objects and architectural space.” A great vision of design.
Which design trends should we look out for?
To anticipate and adapt to the constantly evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle trends in the luxury furniture market, it is essential to stay informed about market changes while remaining true to the brand’s identity and core values. Quality, attention to detail, comfort, and functionality should always be the foundation of any project in the luxury furniture sector. While design must adapt and evolve, it should do so by integrating these core elements. This approach aligns perfectly with Minotti’s brand philosophy, ensuring that our collaborations consistently reflect these principles.
