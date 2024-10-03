What can people expect from the event, given the applications and partnerships you have received thus far?
New Design Week South Africa launches in October
Happening in Joburg and Cape Town, the venture aims to showcase innovative creativity, expand local design appreciation, and positively influence communities, says founder Margot Molyneux
Image: Supplied
Margot Molyneaux spent 10 years building her namesake clothing studio, a manufacturer and retailer of boutique collections of mens and womenswear, before recently turning her attention to the world of media, with a special focus on interiors, architecture and décor. Her new venture, Design Week South Africa combines her love of design and storytelling with her enthusiasm for the growth of the local creative industry. She brings this to life with team members, associate director at Kalashnikovv gallery Zanele Kumalo and multidisciplinary designer and planner, Roland Postma.
What motivated the decision to launch Design Week South Africa, powered by Yoco?
I’ve worked in the local design industry my entire career – from owning a clothing brand, retail store and manufacturing studio for over a decade, to working as the managing editor on the relaunched House and Leisure publication. The chaos and energy of launching a start-up is where I thrive, and by combining that, with the industry I know and love, this project seemed to almost seamlessly fall together. Luckily for me, Yoco came on board to sponsor the event, and thus the inaugural Design Week South Africa, powered by Yoco, was born.
Playful design that uplifts
What sets it apart from existing design events in the country or continent?
I believe that this series of events will be unique, just by virtue of the individuals who have put it together. Working with Kumalo and Postma, we have focused on a broad spectrum of design sectors, ranging from architecture and fashion, to urbanism and product design, each bringing our own expertise and networks. I feel that it is important for the local design platforms to work together in creating more exposure to the local creative sectors, offering inspiration and practical tools to the next generation of makers, and ultimately encouraging entrepreneurship, job creation and a general appreciation for the ingenuity and creativity we have in our communities.
In what way are design fairs transformative tools for designers or design brands?
Many design fairs have become a space for large brands to showcase their products, mostly due to the resources they’re able to pour into exhibiting. Though there is very much still a space for those platforms, I think the value of a smaller brand or individual designer working towards a showcase of their work, interacting with trade and the public, as well as gaining valuable feedback, should not be underestimated. Nor should the value of these showcases be underestimated in relation to students and the public, who otherwise may not have a knowledge or appreciation for design and the impact it has on society.
Image: Supplied
What can people expect from the event, given the applications and partnerships you have received thus far?
We have listed many events happening in both cities online, however, we have many more coming in the following week. It is a great mixture of workshops, designer studio and manufacturing tours, exclusive exhibitions, collaborations between design disciplines, architectural tours and discussions ranging from urbanism to fashion.
What do the applications reveal?
The applications reveal that there is a wealth of enthusiasm and talent in this country, but many entrepreneurs are struggling to find ways to market themselves effectively. With barriers such as cash flow and a general understanding of their markets, there is certainly space for larger brands and businesses to offer advice to the next generation.
What was the process of curating the event like?
The experience of putting this programme together has been one of thrills and the great unknown. We have plotted and planned in the best ways we could, with learnings, of course, but also with amazing surprises. There are incredible individuals, and progressive projects happening in both Joburg and Cape Town, and I feel privileged to be able to celebrate and showcase them through this new platform. If I had to sum up my experience of curating the first Design Week South Africa, powered by Yoco, it would be a feeling of pride, in the incredible South African creative community, and positivity for our oh-so bright future.
Design Week South Africa happens in Johannesburg on October 10–13, and Cape Town on October 24–27.
Designweeksouthafrica.com
