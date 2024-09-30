b.2002
painting
Masindi Ikhona Nafisa Mbolekwa explores human figures and other forms, testing binaries and the ways in which they shape our understanding of boundaries, otherness, cultural identity, and metaphysical reality. He draws inspiration and source material from religious iconography and popular media. He holds a BA Hons in Fine Arts from Wits.
Young and Vital Artists: Masindi Nafisa Mbolekwa
Young and Vital Artist, Mbolekwa explores human figures and other forms and the ways in which they shape our understanding of boundaries and otherness
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
