Masindi Nafisa Mbolekwa
Image: Supplied

b.2002

 

painting

Masindi Ikhona Nafisa Mbolekwa explores human figures and other forms, testing binaries and the ways in which they shape our understanding of boundaries, otherness, cultural identity, and metaphysical reality. He draws inspiration and source material from religious iconography and popular media. He holds a BA Hons in Fine Arts from Wits.

Masindi Nafisa, Eyes to See in Absence of Self Transfigurations, 2024
Masindi Nafisa, Eyes to See in Absence of Self Transfigurations, 2024
Image: Supplied

