Anna van der Ploeg
b.1992

 

mixed media

Anna van der Ploeg works in various media, though her professional practice is primarily in painting, printmaking, and sculpture. She has an interest in language and her work draws on literary terms and ideas of representational imagery. She has held several solo exhibitions locally and internationally, and has participated in artist-in-residence programmes in Japan, India, and France.

Anna van der Ploeg, Possible Night, Impossible Night, Pegs, Strings, Stringing One Excuse to Every Guest, 2023
Anna van der Ploeg, Possible Night, Impossible Night, Pegs, Strings, Stringing One Excuse to Every Guest, 2023
