b.1992
mixed media
Anna van der Ploeg works in various media, though her professional practice is primarily in painting, printmaking, and sculpture. She has an interest in language and her work draws on literary terms and ideas of representational imagery. She has held several solo exhibitions locally and internationally, and has participated in artist-in-residence programmes in Japan, India, and France.
Young and Vital Artists: Anna van der Ploeg
Young and Vital Artist, Van der Ploeg’s interest is in language and her work draws on literary terms and ideas of representational imagery
Image: Supplied
b.1992
mixed media
Anna van der Ploeg works in various media, though her professional practice is primarily in painting, printmaking, and sculpture. She has an interest in language and her work draws on literary terms and ideas of representational imagery. She has held several solo exhibitions locally and internationally, and has participated in artist-in-residence programmes in Japan, India, and France.
Image: Supplied
You might also like....
Young and Vital Artists: Coenraad Torlage
Young and Vital Artists: Andiswa Bhungane
Young and Vital Artists: Philip Steele