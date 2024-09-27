b. 1996
painting
Yolanda Mazwana explores themes of mental illness, popular culture, phobias, relationships, and storytelling in her painting, employing fantastic forms and the expressive use of gesture and colour. Her solo exhibition “Symptoms of Nothing” at Kalashnikovv Gallery (2019) explored such experiences and scenarios re-imagined as characters. In 2019, she received the Bag Factory Young Womxn Studio Bursary.
Young and Vital Artists: Yolanda Mazwana
Through fantastic forms, Young and Vital Artist, Mazwana explores mental illness, popular culture, phobias, relationships, and storytelling in her painting
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
