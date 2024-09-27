Yolanda Mazwana
Yolanda Mazwana
Image: Supplied

b. 1996

 

painting

Yolanda Mazwana explores themes of mental illness, popular culture, phobias, relationships, and storytelling in her painting, employing fantastic forms and the expressive use of gesture and colour. Her solo exhibition “Symptoms of Nothing” at Kalashnikovv Gallery (2019) explored such experiences and scenarios re-imagined as characters. In 2019, she received the Bag Factory Young Womxn Studio Bursary.

Yolanda Mazwana, The Red Hand Blob, 2023
Yolanda Mazwana, The Red Hand Blob, 2023
Image: Supplied

You might also like....

Young and vital artists: Zona Magadla

Magadla’s illustrations investigate the simultaneous symbiosis of and contradictions within light and space
Art & Design
1 year ago

Young and vital artists: Blessing Blaai

Blaai paints, draws, and makes prints, heavily influenced by his inner-city surroundings
Art & Design
1 year ago

Young and vital artist: Matty Monethi

Monethi uses the mediums of painting, printmaking and text to expand on her evolving concept of self
Art & Design
1 year ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X