b.1998
painting
Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice is process-based, using chance and willed accident as key points of creative departure. She’s interested in precarity, structures, language, and value production. Scout Lardner-Burke graduated from Michaelis School of Fine Art (2021) and most recently exhibited with 99 Loop Gallery at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.
Young and Vital Artists: Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke
Young and Vital Artist, Lardner-Burke is interested in precarity, structures, language, and value production through her process-based work
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
