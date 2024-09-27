Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke
Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke
Image: Supplied

b.1998

 

painting

Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice is process-based, using chance and willed accident as key points of creative departure. She’s interested in precarity, structures, language, and value production. Scout Lardner-Burke graduated from Michaelis School of Fine Art (2021) and most recently exhibited with 99 Loop Gallery at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.

Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke, New Tenders, 2023
Xanthe Scout Lardner-Burke, New Tenders, 2023
Image: Supplied

You might also like....

Young and vital artist: Tyra Naidoo

Naidoo's work addresses issues of feminism and cultural identity
Voices
1 year ago

Young and vital artist: Lebogang Mogul Mabusela

Mabusela's work explores themes relating to feminism, black womanhood and critiquing gender norms
Voices
2 years ago

Young and vital artist: Siyabonga Mtshali

"Through my photography, I get to document my journey and redecorate what it means to be a bisexual Zulu man"
Art & Design
2 years ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X