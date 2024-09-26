b. 1996
mixed media
Simphiwe Buthelezi’s artistic practice unfolds with a process of journeying, path-making, and truth-seeking. Her multidisciplinary work is composed of a variety of materials: icansi (reed mats), glass beads, tankrali (Zulu seed beads), sea sand, seashells, metal, and canvas. She was awarded the Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize in 2018. In 2023, she exhibited at Paris+ par Art Basel and the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.
Young and Vital Artists: Simphiwe Buthelezi
This Young and Vital Artist's multidisciplinary work unfolds with a process of journeying, path-making, and truth-seeking
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
