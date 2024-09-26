Simphiwe Buthelezi
Simphiwe Buthelezi
Image: Supplied

b. 1996

 

mixed media

Simphiwe Buthelezi’s artistic practice unfolds with a process of journeying, path-making, and truth-seeking. Her multidisciplinary work is composed of a variety of materials: icansi (reed mats), glass beads, tankrali (Zulu seed beads), sea sand, seashells, metal, and canvas. She was awarded the Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize in 2018. In 2023, she exhibited at Paris+ par Art Basel and the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.

Simphiwe Buthelezi. Uhwebo (Trade), 2024
Simphiwe Buthelezi. Uhwebo (Trade), 2024
Image: Supplied

You might also like....

Young and Vital Artists: Sinalo Ngcaba

Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Ngcaba describes her art as “imaginative, inspiring, unpredictable, and sometimes playful”
Art & Design
1 year ago

Young and Vital Artists: Buqaqawuli Nobakada

Working primarily in acrylic paint on laced paper, Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Nobakada has been on the radar at home and abroad
Art & Design
1 year ago

Young and Vital Artists: Tumelo Mtimkhulu

Not only just a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, but Mtimkhulu is also an award-winning poet and practising visual artist
Art & Design
1 year ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X