Samantha Maseko
Samantha Maseko
Image: Supplied

b. 1997

 

printmaking

Samantha Maseko is a printmaker based in Joburg, where she trained at Artist Proof Studio. Her work studies the racial experience of Black people from the perspective of Black women through representations of the female form, its desirability, and sometimes problematically sexualised body, or the politics of Black hair, race, and colourism.

Samantha Maseko, Fragile Past, 2023
Samantha Maseko, Fragile Past, 2023
Image: Supplied

You might also like....

Young and vital artists: Charity Vilakazi

Inspired by African folktales and womxnhood, Vilakazi, a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, uses red clay and acrylic paint to tell stories of the ...
Art & Design
1 year ago

Young and Vital Artists: Xirilo Wyne Ngobeni

Fine art student Ngobeni's spectacular pieces, at times brutal, sometimes ornate, are symbolic of a moment, mood or memory, and always beautiful
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and vital artists: Kagiso Gundane

A Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, and fine arts graduate's work, which includes printmaking, drawing, installations, and sculpting, centres on ...
Art & Design
1 year ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X