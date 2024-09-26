b. 1997
printmaking
Samantha Maseko is a printmaker based in Joburg, where she trained at Artist Proof Studio. Her work studies the racial experience of Black people from the perspective of Black women through representations of the female form, its desirability, and sometimes problematically sexualised body, or the politics of Black hair, race, and colourism.
Young and Vital Artists: Samantha Maseko
Image: Supplied
