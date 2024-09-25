Songezo Zantsi
Image: Supplied

b.1991

 

mixed media

Songezo Zantsi makes figurative work that celebrates traditional cultures and rural scenes. He has worked in the design industry for two years and started his solo career in 2019. In 2019 he joined the Association for Visual Arts Gallery on its installation-crew training programme. Zantsi’s work draws inspiration from rituals, customs, and traditions, questioning what he sees as the loss of progressive values of pre-colonial identity.

Songezo Zantsi, Sihambele, 2024
Songezo Zantsi, Sihambele, 2024
Image: Supplied

