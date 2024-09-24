b.1997
photography
Sibusiso Bheka lives in Thokoza, to the east of Joburg. His photographic work documents his environment by night, exploring a unique view of Thokoza just before the light disappears. His series “Stop Nonsense” was part of the Rencontres de Bamako – African Biennale of Photography in 2017, while his work was also shown at the Ghent International Festival, Rencontres d’Arles, and Bristol Photo Festival.
Young and Vital Artists: Sibusiso Bheka
Image: Supplied
b.1997
photography
Sibusiso Bheka lives in Thokoza, to the east of Joburg. His photographic work documents his environment by night, exploring a unique view of Thokoza just before the light disappears. His series “Stop Nonsense” was part of the Rencontres de Bamako – African Biennale of Photography in 2017, while his work was also shown at the Ghent International Festival, Rencontres d’Arles, and Bristol Photo Festival.
Image: Sibusiso Bheka
You might also like....
Young and Vital Artists: Rebecca D’Eramo
Young and Vital Artists: Bekezela Mabena
Young and Vital Artists: Ntwanano Shilubana AKA Nano Le Face