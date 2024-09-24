Sibusiso Bheka
Sibusiso Bheka
Image: Supplied

b.1997

 

photography  

Sibusiso Bheka lives in Thokoza, to the east of Joburg. His photographic work documents his environment by night, exploring a unique view of Thokoza just before the light disappears. His series “Stop Nonsense” was part of the Rencontres de Bamako – African Biennale of Photography in 2017, while his work was also shown at the Ghent International Festival, Rencontres d’Arles, and Bristol Photo Festival.

Sibusiso Bheka, Umsebenzi, 2018
Sibusiso Bheka, Umsebenzi, 2018
Image: Sibusiso Bheka

