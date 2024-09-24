b.1995
mixed media
Bontle Tau, a visual artist, writer, and curator, is a polyglot who finds her primary focus in issues concerning cultural identity, codeswitching, and assimilation. In 2020, she held a curatorial internship at the Southern African Foundation for Contemporary Art in SaintÉmilion, France. Tau obtained her BA in Fine Arts in 2018 at the University of the Free State and is currently completing her MA in Fine Arts there.
Young and Vital Artists: Bontle Tau
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
