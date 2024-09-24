Bontle Tau
Bontle Tau
Image: Supplied

b.1995

 

mixed media

Bontle Tau, a visual artist, writer, and curator, is a polyglot who finds her primary focus in issues concerning cultural identity, codeswitching, and assimilation. In 2020, she held a curatorial internship at the Southern African Foundation for Contemporary Art in SaintÉmilion, France. Tau obtained her BA in Fine Arts in 2018 at the University of the Free State and is currently completing her MA in Fine Arts there.

Bontle Tau, Untitled
Bontle Tau, Untitled
Image: Supplied

