b.2001
mixed media
Ntsako Nkuna is an interdisciplinary artist who works with screenprinted 3D renders and metallic frames reminiscent of architectural borders in residential spaces. Her work aims to uncover the extent to which architectural structures can shape ideas of being by orienting human interaction within environments. She was awarded the Wits Fine Arts NewWork23 Prize.
Young and Vital Artists: Ntsako Nkuna
Young and Vital Artist, Nkuna’s work aims to uncover the extent to which architectural structures can shape ideas of being
Image: Supplied
b.2001
mixed media
Ntsako Nkuna is an interdisciplinary artist who works with screenprinted 3D renders and metallic frames reminiscent of architectural borders in residential spaces. Her work aims to uncover the extent to which architectural structures can shape ideas of being by orienting human interaction within environments. She was awarded the Wits Fine Arts NewWork23 Prize.
You might also like....
Young and Vital Artists: Philip Steele
Young and Vital Artists: Boemo Diale
Young and Vital Artists: Andiswa Bhungane