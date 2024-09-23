Ntsako Nkuna
Ntsako Nkuna
Image: Supplied

b.2001

 

mixed media

Ntsako Nkuna is an interdisciplinary artist who works with screenprinted 3D renders and metallic frames reminiscent of architectural borders in residential spaces. Her work aims to uncover the extent to which architectural structures can shape ideas of being by orienting human interaction within environments. She was awarded the Wits Fine Arts NewWork23 Prize.

You might also like....

Young and Vital Artists: Philip Steele

Steele, a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, has exhibited everywhere from Pretoria to Buenos Aires
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Boemo Diale

Mafikeng-born Diale and a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, interrogates race, gender, and mental health, among other fascinations
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Andiswa Bhungane

Art is life. But it can also be a luxury — one in which Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Bhungane happily indulges
Art & Design
11 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X