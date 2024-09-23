b. 1992
photography
Mikhailia Petersen has a background in commercial and fashion photography and styling, with a strong portraiture focus. Her work seeks to subvert the way people of colour and LGBTQIA+ are lensed through hardship and oppression. She has exhibited locally at The Reservoir, THK Gallery, Ebony Gallery, and AVA Gallery; internationally at the V&A Museum X Guap x We Are Soul show in London; and worked on a Puma campaign.
Young and Vital Artists: Mikhailia Petersen
Young and Vital Artists: Mikhailia Petersen
Image: Supplied
