b.1995
painting
Terence Maluleke is a multidisciplinary artist with an idiosyncratic figurative language. His artistic voice draws on the visual grammar of comic books, illustration, and contemporary painting. Maluleke is one of the founders of Kasi Sketchbook — a project that aims to create drawing clubs in townships. He has worked with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix, and Triggerfish Animation.
Young and Vital Artists: Terence Ntsako Maluleke
Young and Vital Artist, Maluleke’s idiosyncratic figurative language draws on the visual grammar of comic books, illustration and contemporary painting
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
