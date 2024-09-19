Terence Ntsako Maluleke
Terence Maluleke is a multidisciplinary artist with an idiosyncratic figurative language. His artistic voice draws on the visual grammar of comic books, illustration, and contemporary painting. Maluleke is one of the founders of Kasi Sketchbook — a project that aims to create drawing clubs in townships. He has worked with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix, and Triggerfish Animation. 

Terence Ntsako Maluleke, A Gift of Land, 2024
Terence Ntsako Maluleke, A Gift of Land, 2024
Image: Supplied

