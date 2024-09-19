b.1994
painting
Feni Chulumanco is a figurative painter whose compelling canvases draw their power from his own personal journey, presenting what he calls “depleted” human figures encased in glass boxes — a device he uses to highlight ideas of individualism. He hopes to take the viewer on a visual journey, allowing them to reflect on their own identity. He has benefitted from the mentorship of various established artists at Greatmore Studios and elsewhere.
Young and Vital Artists: Feni Chulumanco
Young and Vital artist, Chulumanco is a figurative painter who highlights ideas of individualism through his “depleted” human figures encased in glass boxes
Image: Supplied
