Feni Chulumanco
Image: Supplied

b.1994

 

painting

Feni Chulumanco is a figurative painter whose compelling canvases draw their power from his own personal journey, presenting what he calls “depleted” human figures encased in glass boxes — a device he uses to highlight ideas of individualism. He hopes to take the viewer on a visual journey, allowing them to reflect on their own identity. He has benefitted from the mentorship of various established artists at Greatmore Studios and elsewhere.

Feni Chulumanco, Black Plant Pot, 2023
Image: Supplied

