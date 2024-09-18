Tebogo Losaba, Soweto Taxi Rank, 2020
Tebogo Losaba, Soweto Taxi Rank, 2020
Image: Tebogo Losaba

b.1993

 

photography

Tebogo Losaba’s photography revolves around themes of social realism. Largely self-taught, he produces portraits and street documentary, drawing much of his inspiration from street scenes. His work has been featured in various exhibitions and competitions, including the Thami Mnyele Fine Arts Awards, TAF Paper (Turbine Art Fair), RMB Latitudes Art Fair, and Sasol New Signatures (Expression Unbound).

Tebogo Losaba, Soweto Taxi Rank, 2020
Tebogo Losaba, Soweto Taxi Rank, 2020
Image: Tebogo Losaba

You might also like....

Young and Vital Artists: Mondli Mbhele

Award-winning and a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, Mbhele's work questions transformation in the life of South Africans, specifically youth
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Lindokuhle Sobekwa

Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Sobekwa became the first photographer to win the FNB Art Prize in 12 years
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Kylie Wentzel

Durban-born Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Wentzel's work draws inspiration from the grit and quirk of her surrounds
Art & Design
11 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X