b.1993
photography
Tebogo Losaba’s photography revolves around themes of social realism. Largely self-taught, he produces portraits and street documentary, drawing much of his inspiration from street scenes. His work has been featured in various exhibitions and competitions, including the Thami Mnyele Fine Arts Awards, TAF Paper (Turbine Art Fair), RMB Latitudes Art Fair, and Sasol New Signatures (Expression Unbound).
Young and Vital Artists: Tebogo Losaba
Young and Vital Artist, Losaba’s photography draws from street scenes, revolving around themes of social realism
Image: Tebogo Losaba
