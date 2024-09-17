b.1998
mixed media
Sahlah Davids uses textiles, upholstery, and needlework to explore the oral histories of her heritage in religiosity and socio-political themes. She describes her creative methods as the product of the blended learning and trades of the Cape Muslim experience. Her formal language draws on the skills of her lineage, the history of their struggles and, ultimately, the embodiment of their spirituality. She has an MA in Urban Design.
Young and Vital Artists: Sahlah Davids
Through textiles, upholstery and needlework, Young and Vital Artist, Davids explores the oral histories of her heritage in religiosity and socio-political themes
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
