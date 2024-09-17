Sahlah Davids
Sahlah Davids
Image: Supplied

b.1998

 

mixed media

Sahlah Davids uses textiles, upholstery, and needlework to explore the oral histories of her heritage in religiosity and socio-political themes. She describes her creative methods as the product of the blended learning and trades of the Cape Muslim experience. Her formal language draws on the skills of her lineage, the history of their struggles and, ultimately, the embodiment of their spirituality. She has an MA in Urban Design.

Sahlah Davids, Offcuts in a Kadoes, 2024
Sahlah Davids, Offcuts in a Kadoes, 2024
Image: Supplied

