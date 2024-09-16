Jana Visser
Jana Visser
Image: Supplied

b.1997

 

textile

Jana Visser uses textile and handweaving, grounding her practice in an openness to uncertainty while considering and surrendering to the delicate relationships between matter, time, and space. Her work has been exhibited in multiple galleries and institutions in both South Africa and Belgium. Visser completed her BA in Fine Art at Stellenbosch University. She was one of 12 finalists for the 2024 ANNA Award.

Jana Visser, In The Almost, 2023
Jana Visser, In The Almost, 2023
Image: Supplied

You might also like....

Young and Vital Artists: Coenraad Torlage

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist and award-winning Torlage, uses photography to learn about the people and places that surround him
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Andiswa Bhungane

Art is life. But it can also be a luxury — one in which Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Bhungane happily indulges
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Philip Steele

Steele, a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, has exhibited everywhere from Pretoria to Buenos Aires
Art & Design
11 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X