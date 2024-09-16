b.1997
textile
Jana Visser uses textile and handweaving, grounding her practice in an openness to uncertainty while considering and surrendering to the delicate relationships between matter, time, and space. Her work has been exhibited in multiple galleries and institutions in both South Africa and Belgium. Visser completed her BA in Fine Art at Stellenbosch University. She was one of 12 finalists for the 2024 ANNA Award.
Young and Vital Artists: Jana Visser
Through textile and handweaving, this Young and Vital artist grounds her practice in an openness to uncertainty while considering the delicate relationships between matter, time, and space
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
