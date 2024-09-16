b.1999
painting
Hanna Noor Mahomed is a Cape Town-based artist who explores the ideas of freedom, renewal, and production within the context of her subjective lived experience and the broader Islamic world. Her painterly language is at once playful and critical, and references the relationship between objects and meaning using reanimated objects. She graduated from the Cape Town Creative Academy with a BA in Contemporary Art in 2019.
Young and Vital Artists: Hanna Noor Mahomed
As a Young and Vital Artist, Mahomed explores freedom, renewal, and production within her lived experience and the broader Islamic world through her painterly language
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
