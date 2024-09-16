Hanna Noor Mahomed
Hanna Noor Mahomed
Image: Supplied

b.1999

 

painting

Hanna Noor Mahomed is a Cape Town-based artist who explores the ideas of freedom, renewal, and production within the context of her subjective lived experience and the broader Islamic world. Her painterly language is at once playful and critical, and references the relationship between objects and meaning using reanimated objects. She graduated from the Cape Town Creative Academy with a BA in Contemporary Art in 2019.

Hanna Noor Mahomed, Am I Dreaming?, 2024
Hanna Noor Mahomed, Am I Dreaming?, 2024
Image: Supplied

