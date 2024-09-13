Kay'Leigh Fisher
b.1993

 

mixed media

Kay’Leigh Fisher makes compelling figurative work that explores themes of identity, growth, and relationships. By bringing together painting and drawing, her multidisciplinary work mines connections between race and gender in today’s society, offering a personal perspective on our shared socio-political reality. Fisher holds an Honours in Curatorship from Michaelis School of Fine Art and a BA in Fine Arts from Wits.

Kay'Leigh Fisher, A Dance with Grace, 2021
