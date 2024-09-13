b.1993
mixed media
Kay’Leigh Fisher makes compelling figurative work that explores themes of identity, growth, and relationships. By bringing together painting and drawing, her multidisciplinary work mines connections between race and gender in today’s society, offering a personal perspective on our shared socio-political reality. Fisher holds an Honours in Curatorship from Michaelis School of Fine Art and a BA in Fine Arts from Wits.
Young and Vital Artists: Kay’Leigh Fisher
By bringing together painting and drawing, Wanted Young and Vital artist, Fisher makes compelling figurative work that explores themes of identity, growth, and relationships
Image: Supplied
b.1993
mixed media
Kay’Leigh Fisher makes compelling figurative work that explores themes of identity, growth, and relationships. By bringing together painting and drawing, her multidisciplinary work mines connections between race and gender in today’s society, offering a personal perspective on our shared socio-political reality. Fisher holds an Honours in Curatorship from Michaelis School of Fine Art and a BA in Fine Arts from Wits.
Image: Supplied
You might also like....
Young and Vital Artists: Lindokuhle Sobekwa
Young and Vital Artists: Kylie Wentzel
Young and Vital Artists: Buqaqawuli Nobakada