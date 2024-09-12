Inga Somdyala
Inga Somdyala
Image: Supplied

b.1994 interdisciplinary

 

Inga Somdyala is an interdisciplinary artist whose work explores personal aspects of the cultural, political, and social negotiations of the post-apartheid generation in primarily painting, print media, and installation. He completed an MFA (2019) at Michaelis School of Fine Art and is the 2022 recipient of the MTN New Contemporaries Award. He completed a residency at Nirox Foundation in February 2023.

Inga Somdyala, Inxeba Elingafumani Moya Liyabola (A Wound That Does Not Get Air Will Rot), 2023
Inga Somdyala, Inxeba Elingafumani Moya Liyabola (A Wound That Does Not Get Air Will Rot), 2023
Image: Supplied

