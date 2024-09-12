b.1994 interdisciplinary
Inga Somdyala is an interdisciplinary artist whose work explores personal aspects of the cultural, political, and social negotiations of the post-apartheid generation in primarily painting, print media, and installation. He completed an MFA (2019) at Michaelis School of Fine Art and is the 2022 recipient of the MTN New Contemporaries Award. He completed a residency at Nirox Foundation in February 2023.
Young and Vital Artists: Inga Somdyala
This Wanted Young and Vital Artist’s work explores personal aspects of the cultural, political, and social negotiations of the post-apartheid generation
