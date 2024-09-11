Nosiviwe Matikinca
Nosiviwe Matikinca
Image: Supplied

b.2002 sculpture

 

Nosiviwe Matikinca is sculptor and ceramicist who draws on her experiences growing up in Hermanus, with her evocative works mining the stories of mythologised children for their symbolic power, harnessing their fragility and resilience. Her installation of broken school shoes won her the 2023 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition. She is a BA Visual Arts student at Nelson Mandela University. Her New Signatures solo exhibition, Ukungalingani Kwezemfundo (Educational Inequality) is on at the Pretoria Arts Museum until November 5.  

Nosiviwe Matikinca Ndiziphiwe - They Were Given to Me, 2023
Nosiviwe Matikinca Ndiziphiwe - They Were Given to Me, 2023
Image: Supplied

