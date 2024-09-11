b.2002 sculpture
Nosiviwe Matikinca is sculptor and ceramicist who draws on her experiences growing up in Hermanus, with her evocative works mining the stories of mythologised children for their symbolic power, harnessing their fragility and resilience. Her installation of broken school shoes won her the 2023 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition. She is a BA Visual Arts student at Nelson Mandela University. Her New Signatures solo exhibition, Ukungalingani Kwezemfundo (Educational Inequality) is on at the Pretoria Arts Museum until November 5.
Young and Vital Artists: Nosiviwe Matikinca
Award-winning Wanted Young and Vital Artist, is sculptor and ceramicist whose evocative works mines the stories of mythologised children for their symbolic power
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
