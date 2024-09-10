Thando Phenyane
Image: Supplied

b.1997 mixed media

 

Thando Phenyane is a figurative painter with a wide pool of influences. Trained as an architect, his process draws heavily on art history and pop culture, employing a unique painterly language that presents Black figures as dark, whimsical characters, at once comical and menacing. He took part in the 2021 Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme and the 2021 V&A Waterfront Artist Alliance Programme.  

Thando Phenyane, Black Bull on the Bench, 2024
Image: Supplied

