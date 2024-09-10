b.1997 mixed media
Thando Phenyane is a figurative painter with a wide pool of influences. Trained as an architect, his process draws heavily on art history and pop culture, employing a unique painterly language that presents Black figures as dark, whimsical characters, at once comical and menacing. He took part in the 2021 Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme and the 2021 V&A Waterfront Artist Alliance Programme.
Young and Vital Artists: Thando Phenyane
A Wanted Young and Vital Artist, Phenyane draws from architecture, art history and pop culture for a unique painterly language
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
