Ditiro Mashigo creates art that straddles the world of fashion, textile design, and fine arts, drawing inspiration from traditional SePedi culture and contemporary Christian experience. In 2014, she established her fashion brand, Serati. She is a Design Indaba alumnus, was the curator of the 2022 Emerging Creatives programme, and studied Fashion and Textile Design at Tshwane University of Technology.
Young and Vital Artists: Ditiro Mashigo
For this Wanted Young and Vital artist, art intersects fashion, textile design, and fine arts, drawing inspiration from traditional SePedi culture and contemporary Christian experience
Image: Supplied
