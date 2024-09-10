Ditiro Mashigo
Ditiro Mashigo
Image: Supplied

b.1994 textile

 

Ditiro Mashigo creates art that straddles the world of fashion, textile design, and fine arts, drawing inspiration from traditional SePedi culture and contemporary Christian experience. In 2014, she established her fashion brand, Serati. She is a Design Indaba alumnus, was the curator of the 2022 Emerging Creatives programme, and studied Fashion and Textile Design at Tshwane University of Technology.

Ditiro Mashigo, Day 7/90, 2023
Ditiro Mashigo, Day 7/90, 2023
Image: Supplied

