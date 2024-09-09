B.1995 mixed media
Tshepiso Moropa is a multidisciplinary artist who works in photography, collage, and beyond. Her work is characterised by the use of complicated forms, bold ornamentation, archival imagery, and the juxtaposition of materials. She explores the connection between contemporary counterparts and our forgotten ancestors. She holds a BA in Psychology and Linguistics from the University of the Witwatersrand.
Young and Vital Artists: Tshepiso Moropa
This Wanted Young and Vital artist works in various mediums using complicated forms, bold ornamentation and archival imagery to juxtapose materials
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
