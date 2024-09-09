Tshepiso Moropa
Tshepiso Moropa
Image: Supplied

B.1995 mixed media

 

Tshepiso Moropa is a multidisciplinary artist who works in photography, collage, and beyond. Her work is characterised by the use of complicated forms, bold ornamentation, archival imagery, and the juxtaposition of materials. She explores the connection between contemporary counterparts and our forgotten ancestors. She holds a BA in Psychology and Linguistics from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Tshepiso Moropa, The Infinite Woman, 2024
Tshepiso Moropa, The Infinite Woman, 2024
Image: Supplied

You might also like....

Young and Vital Artists: Coenraad Torlage

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist and award-winning Torlage, uses photography to learn about the people and places that surround him
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Andiswa Bhungane

Art is life. But it can also be a luxury — one in which Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Bhungane happily indulges
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and Vital Artists: Boemo Diale

Mafikeng-born Diale and a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, interrogates race, gender, and mental health, among other fascinations
Art & Design
11 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X