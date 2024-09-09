b.2001 mixed media
Chuma Adam is a multidisciplinary artist exploring painting, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, and drawing. She makes work that straddles portraiture, figuration, and abstraction, drawing on Édouard Glissant and his theory on opacity. Adam graduated with a BA Hons in Fine Arts from Wits (2024) and was shortlisted for the Wits Young Artist Award (2022, 2023).
Young and Vital Artists: Chuma Adam
A Young and Vital Artist, Adam straddles portraiture, figuration, and abstraction, drawing on Édouard Glissant and his theory on opacity
