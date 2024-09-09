Chuma Adam
Image: Supplied

b.2001 mixed media

 

Chuma Adam is a multidisciplinary artist exploring painting, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, and drawing. She makes work that straddles portraiture, figuration, and abstraction, drawing on Édouard Glissant and his theory on opacity. Adam graduated with a BA Hons in Fine Arts from Wits (2024) and was shortlisted for the Wits Young Artist Award (2022, 2023).

Chuma Adam, a. We Feel the Same Grief, We Feel the Same Love, 2024 b. Blackness as Self-Actualization (The Communion I), 2023
Image: Supplied

