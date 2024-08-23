What guides, equips and inspires artists to create cultural wealth is the same resolve that drives Sanlam Private Wealth to grow and preserve wealth for generations to come.

This shared purpose inspired a unique collaboration with ceramicist Zizipho Poswa, furniture designer Mpho Vackier and innovator Candice Lawrence, which resulted in a masterpiece showcasing the power of collaboration, connectedness and craftsmanship — a process similar to the journey that Sanlam Private Wealth undertakes when crafting dynamic and lasting wealth.

A universal symbol of perpetual movement, the circle takes centre stage in the work of all three artists. Gravitating towards the perfection of the circular shape, they integrated and overlaid their signature materials of metal, wood, ceramics and textured woven elements in repetitive circular patterns to create a communal space for people to connect with each other and themselves.

The founder of Modern Gesture, Lawrence’s woven lampshades have featured in the Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She won the Small Business Award from Corporate Vision UK; has featured as a speaker at Future Talks, Decorex Cape Town; and has also taken part in other collaborations with world-renowned international brands Sol and H&M.