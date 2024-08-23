What guides, equips and inspires artists to create cultural wealth is the same resolve that drives Sanlam Private Wealth to grow and preserve wealth for generations to come.
This shared purpose inspired a unique collaboration with ceramicist Zizipho Poswa, furniture designer Mpho Vackier and innovator Candice Lawrence, which resulted in a masterpiece showcasing the power of collaboration, connectedness and craftsmanship — a process similar to the journey that Sanlam Private Wealth undertakes when crafting dynamic and lasting wealth.
A universal symbol of perpetual movement, the circle takes centre stage in the work of all three artists. Gravitating towards the perfection of the circular shape, they integrated and overlaid their signature materials of metal, wood, ceramics and textured woven elements in repetitive circular patterns to create a communal space for people to connect with each other and themselves.
The founder of Modern Gesture, Lawrence’s woven lampshades have featured in the Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She won the Small Business Award from Corporate Vision UK; has featured as a speaker at Future Talks, Decorex Cape Town; and has also taken part in other collaborations with world-renowned international brands Sol and H&M.
Vackier, founder of TheUrbanative, has been equally hard at work, having won the 100% Design SA Award for Industry Stewardship while also collaborating on various international projects. These include Sol, the AHEC Infinity Fulani Chair and the Nenzima Blanket collab.
Poswa is the co-founder of Imiso Ceramics and launched her second solo exhibition, Beauty of Our Ancestors, at Southern Guild in 2022. Her third solo exhibition — her debut presentation in the US — opened in Tribeca, New York City, at Lee Mindel’s Galerie56 in 2023. This exhibition featured her first body of all-bronze sculptural forms. Poswa was also a Summer 2023 artist-in-residence at the Centre for Contemporary Ceramics, California State University, in Long Beach.
In a similar fashion to how these artists combine different materials and skills to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, the cross-disciplinary teams at Sanlam Private Wealth combine their expertise and skill sets to custom-craft wealth solutions tailored to your ambitions and goals. In turn this allows you to grow and preserve your wealth with confidence, now and for generations to come.
