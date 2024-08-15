How has your approach to sustainability evolved since starting Mo'’ Crib?
Mo's Crib: Eco-conscious craft and design
Mo Mokone on championing African craft and sustainability with her handmade home décor and designs
Image: Supplied
Morongwe 'Mo' Mokone is the winner of the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award. Now in its 52nd year, the award celebrates and empowers women doing incredible work. Mokone is the co-founder of Mo’s Crib, a home décor and design company specialising in functional handmade items using recycled and non-invasive materials. Championing African craft and sustainability, Mo’s Crib now exports its products, which are stocked in top department stores globally.
Mokone is a self-taught artisan and designer, having learnt the art of origami from her Japanese roommate when she was at university in England. She started Mo’s Crib as a side hustle with her sister in 2019 and it has gone on to partner with international brands such as Crate & Barrel and Target. Many of their products are made from recycled materials, including PVC pipes collected from landfills and construction sites. The company also employs more than 100 artisans, 87% of whom are women.
Kalashnikovv Gallery and Pablo House present intimate Gallery Nights concept
What does winning the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award mean to you?
It’s an incredible honour that goes beyond personal achievement. It acknowledges the dedication and hard work that have fuelled the growth of Mo's Crib. This award shines a light on the positive impact we've had in our community and the homeware industry, particularly in promoting sustainability and innovation. It’s a validation of our journey and motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries and setting new benchmarks in our field.
How would you characterise your relationship with design?
I would say it’s deeply personal and intuitive. For me, design goes beyond aesthetics; it's about problem-solving, storytelling, and making meaningful connections with people. At Mo’s Crib, we strive to create pieces that aren’t just visually appealing but also purposeful and functional. Design is our way of expressing our values, culture, and dedication to sustainability.
Image: Crate & Barell
How has your approach to sustainability evolved since starting Mo'’ Crib?
Sustainability has always been central to Mo’s Crib, but my approach has become more holistic and deliberate over time. Initially, our focus was on using reclaimed materials, but now it encompasses every aspect of our business — from material sourcing to production processes and how we engage with our community. We’re continually seeking ways to minimise our environmental footprint while maximising the positive social impact of our work.
Can you elaborate on which communities you work with and where you source your waste materials?
We work with a variety of materials, primarily categorised into PVC plastic and various types of grass, including banana bark, ilala palm, sisal, and milulu. The natural materials are sourced from local farmers across South Africa and other parts of Africa, with women in the villages often handling the drying and processing. For our PVC material, we source mainly from landfills and construction sites, specifically targeting broken or discarded pipes that are no longer suitable for their original use.
Image: Supplied
What appeals to you about the craft of weaving?
Weaving carries deep cultural significance and meaning for me. It’s a meditative process that fosters creativity and innovation while remaining rooted in tradition. The tactile experience of weaving, paired with the ability to transform simple materials into functional and beautiful objects, is incredibly fulfilling. This craft not only connects us to our heritage but also allows us to create pieces that resonate with people on a profound, emotional level.
What do you think is the relationship between art and design?
Art and design are closely connected, yet they serve distinct purposes. Art is about expression and emotion, while design focuses on function and practicality. In my work, however, these two often intersect. I believe the best designs are those that integrate artistic elements, resulting in pieces that are both functional and visually and emotionally captivating. At Mo’s Crib, we aim to merge art and design to create homeware that is practical and beautiful.
Image: Supplied
What are some of your favourite Mo’s Crib designs?
Some of my favourite designs are those that truly embody our commitment to sustainability and creativity. Our PVC baskets, crafted from reclaimed pipes, hold a special place for me because they perfectly represent our ethos of transforming waste into something valuable. I’m also fond of our eclectic collection of woven baskets, each unique and reflective of the diverse cultures and stories we strive to showcase through our work.
What does the future for Mo’s Crib look like; what do you still want to achieve?
The future looks promising, with plans to expand our global reach and continue leading in sustainable homeware design. Our goal is to become a global leader in the industry and create 10,000 jobs by 2030. We’re eager to push the boundaries of design and sustainability further, and I’m excited about the new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.
Sun-catcher