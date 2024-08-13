Blending luxury materials, fine craftsmanship and timeless elegance with contemporary flair
Blending luxury materials, fine craftsmanship and timeless elegance with contemporary flair
Image: Supplied

The art of décor

 

New and exciting in the world of luxurious décor is the idea for homes to be desirable spaces of lasting elegance. @home senior trend and product development manager Louise Vorster says, “In the realm of high end interior design, a sophisticated aesthetic appeal emerges — blending luxury materials, fine craftsmanship, timeless elegance with contemporary flair. A layering of textures and tones, design eras, tactility with grounding elements and iconic design all add to creating a home that is not just a living space, but a work of art, where every detail is thoughtfully considered, originating into a refined luxurious home with a sense of longevity and elegant desirability.”

The looks for the new season

Light and airy layers

Fill your home with natural light and soft colours, intricate patterns and unique designs destined to become future heirlooms. Romantic and atmospheric, this ultra-feminine look is poetic with a little touch of opulence.

Pair soft and neutral tones with textured materials and warm metallics for a glimmer of glamour.

Poetic with a little touch of opulence
Image: Supplied

Modern classic

A layered mix of influences and eras pairs intricate patterns with modern contours.

Classic profiles, ribbed and fluted details and organic elements add to the quiet grandeur of this look. Sun baked hues and a midas touch of gold create a rich ambience.

Tip: Pick pieces with personality. Natural stones like agate are ideal for pieces that are completely unique.

Modern meets classic
Image: Supplied

Make a statement with marble

Marble is having a moment, and it looks set to stay.

Why marble?

It boasts unrivalled beauty with natural patterns and colours that create exclusive designs that can’t be replicated. It is durableWhen properly maintained, marble can last generations, making it a timeless addition to any home. And it stays cool, making it ideal for warmer climates.

Marble is having a moment
Image: Supplied

Get the look

Marble, frosted glass and sprigs of green create a sense of balance and calm.

