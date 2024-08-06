Winter — Everard Read Franschhoek
This is a new group exhibition celebrating Winter in the Cape winelands. The collection features some of SA’s finest contemporary artists, including Deborah Bell, Erin Chaplin, Imraan Christian, Michael MacGarry, Gerhard Marx, Teresa Kutala Firmino, Atang Tshikare, Lady Skollie, Blessing Ngobeni and Robert Slingsby.
The artists included work in a range of media from painting, sculpture and drawing, to ceramic and mixed media.
The exhibition is on until August 31. The gallery is open Monday to Sunday 9:30am-4pm.
Women's art to the front
This August roundup of art exhibitions foregrounds the work of women artists
Image: Supplied
Kalashnikovv Gallery and Pablo House present intimate Gallery Nights concept
Iyabulela Ilali — Vela Projects Cape Town
Translated as “The Village Thanks you”, “Iyabulela Ilali” is Songeso Zantsi’s second solo exhibition comprising 11 paintings that capture his engagement and portrayal of a wedding he attended in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape. He is not from the Transkei, but is of Xhosa heritage and the paintings reflect the eye of someone who is both a participant and an outsider in the Xhosa matrimonial ceremony. With a nuanced and enlivened approach, the work is a celebration of community, unions, customs and culture.
The exhibition is on until August 24. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday 11am-5pm and on Saturday 11am-2pm or by appointment.
Image: Supplied
Presence — Ebony/Curated Cape Town
With “Presence” Orly Rabinowitz weaves a richly textured narrative on her connection to both our external and internal landscapes. The work contemplates Rabinowitz’s exploration of the unseen: seeking to uncover connections between the personal and the communal, the known and the enigmatic. Surrounded by the stark beauty of the Namibian terrain in her early years and enriched by a career dedicated to teaching art, Rabinowitz’s journey culminates in this latest reflection on light and darkness, both literal and metaphorical.
The exhibition is on until August 31. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and 9.30am-1pm on Saturday.
Image: Supplied
Infinite Threads and Milli Yao — Association of Visual Art Cape Town
Contemporary fibre artist, Nina Kruger presents “Infinite Threads” in the Association of Visual Art’s main gallery. Inspired by a fascination with environments and materials, she collects and transforms elements from each place she explores. Plant, human, animal and human-made materials are combined to create new hybrid materials. Through this process, Kruger investigates the interconnectedness of all animate and inanimate entities.
Translating into “Their Bodies” in Kiswahili, Sarafina Naisula’s “Milli Yao” is a poignant exhibition that delves into sexual objectification and abuse and our role in this. Through a series of silhouettes of multiple densely packed bodies, Naisula aims to connect the faceless statistics of sexual violence with deeply personal and human stories behind each case.
The exhibitions are on until August 15. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-5pm and 10am-1pm on Saturday.
Image: Supplied
What do I Dare Say Out Loud and #Artladies — Berman Contemporary South African Art
Curated by Morgan Kunhardt, “What Do I Dare Say Out Loud” is an emotive wool installation by DuduBloom More, designed to be introspective, prompting viewers to contemplate the question at hand and consider their own responses it. The exhibition makes the invisible visible and encourages a dialogue between our private and public selves to create a connection with others.
Candice Berman has curated a group exhibition in commemoration of Women’s month and the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 to petition against the proposed changes to the pass laws. As a tribute to that inspiring display of political strength and female solidarity, Berman has invited 10 female artists it represents to showcase their work. This includes the work of Hazel Mphande, Cow Mash and Athenkosi Kwinana.
The exhibitions are on until September 1. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5:30pm and 9am-4.30pm on Saturday.
Image: Supplied
Pride of Woman — Candice Berman Gallery
Curated by Candice Berman, Restone Maambo’s “Pride of Woman” exhibition highlights the strength and resilience of women, particularly in contexts where their roles are often undervalued. By focusing on strong, communal figures through his portraits, Maambo shines a light on the often unrecognised power that women wield within their own spheres. It’s about recognising and honouring the multifaceted ways in which women assert their power and shape their destinies, even within frameworks that may seek to limit their visibility and influence.
The exhibition is on until August 22. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5.30pm and 9am-4:30pm on Saturday.
Image: Supplied
Voices of Strength — Keys Art Mile
Origin Art at Keys Art Mile presents “Voice of Strength” — a showcase of diverse and powerful voices through the works of eight women artists, each exploring the multifaceted nature of femininity through their individual artistic practices. The exhibition celebrates women’s resilience, empowerment and beauty with a tapestry of personal and universal stories.
The featured women artists include Busiswa Mazwana, Buqaqawuli Nobakada, Chuma Adam, Michelle Viljoen, Siphokazi Mlangeni, Tarien Engelbrecht and others.
“Voices of Strength” is on at Keys Art Mile until August 30.
Image: Busiswa Mazwana
Forewomen - Gallery Momo
The “Forewomen,” exhibition takes inspiration from Nina’s Simone’s “Four Women" - a powerful commentary on the complex interplay of race, gender, and identity. This narrative is paralleled by the work of five emerging women artists who address themes such as cultural identity and social justice. Through their distinct practices and perspectives, Mbali Tshabalala, Tshepiso Moropa, Farhana Jacobs, Samantha Maseko, and Lerato Nkosi explore the intersections of their personal and communal histories, challenging stereotypes and redefining their place within the societal and artistic spheres.
“Forewomen” opens on August 15 and runs until September 14. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and 9am-3pm on Saturday.
Image: Supplied
