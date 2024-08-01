With contemporary exhibition and project spaces in Cape Town’s CBD and Parkhurst, Johannesburg, as well as its inspired collaborations, Kalashnikovv Gallery has forged an alternative to the traditional “white cube” gallery system.
The gallery is using 100% Design Africa as a springboard to launch its “Objects” to members of the trade and the public for the first time. The concept is about showcasing and selling collectable, one-of-a-kind works that bridge the gap between design and art and the intersection between craft and art, with a focus on contemporary ceramics. Among the featured artists are Annegret Affolderbach, Boemo Diale, Justin Brett, Lezanne Viviers, and Yolanda Mazwana.
“We are delighted to be part of 100% Design Africa for the very first time through this special partnership with Kalishnikovv Gallery,” said Business Day Wanted editor-in-chief Siphiwe Mpye. “We have always admired the stellar work the gallery does, especially in profiling young artists. Additionally, it is a coup for us to be doing this in association with the superb team at Tonic Design.”
Come see us at Decorex Joburg
The Wanted booth at the event is designed by the award-winning Tonic Design, and we have collaborated with Kalashnikovv Gallery, highlighting the work of an impressive young artist
Image: Supplied
From August 1-4 Wanted will be at Decorex Joburg at the Sandton Convention Centre. Running alongside 100% Design Africa, it is the continent’s premier décor gathering promising amazing new collaborations and launches from influential players while charting the future of design.
In line with the 2024 theme, Designing for Impact, Decorex Joburg embraces experimentation and deep thinking with inspiring exhibitions, informative workshops and talks that speak to the latest interior design and décor trends.
We have collaborated with Kalashnikovv Gallery on a booth, showcasing the work of artist Fhatuwani Mukheli.
Decorex Joburg comes to Sandton in August
Image: Supplied
Our booth is staged by the award-winning Tonic Design known for their unorthodox use of materials, technical precision and a leaning towards traditional techniques in their contemporary, collectable future classics.
We will be recording a series of conversations that we will share on our platforms throughout the month of August.
This is a good time to congratulate our ticket giveaway winners. Mia Dijkstra, Kebaabetswe Sebola, Thando Made, Hlomisa Tisana and Keorapetse Letloloane will join in the celebration of the best in design and décor in Africa.
Come too and pop in to see us.
