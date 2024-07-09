“There’s a connection between the resistance then and now,” Marea reflects. This exhibition resonates now especially as queer people spearhead resistance against escalating anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in countries across Africa, including Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria.
Image: Supplied
As the Heat Winter Arts Festival prepares to take over Cape Town from July 11-21, the city is buzzing with anticipation. The 10-day event includes 14 art exhibitions complemented by theatre, jazz, opera, dance performances and discussions. Among the festival’s highlights is Desire Marea’s debut solo exhibition, “The Baddies of Isandlwana” at Eclectica Contemporary — a profound reimagining of Zulu queerness that challenges colonial and cis-heteronormative narratives.
Following the exhibition opening on July 5, Marea’s sense of accomplishment is palpable. “I’m feeling really happy [and] proud for being courageous more than anything,” Marea said, radiating contentment. As a multidisciplinary artist based in KwaZulu-Natal, Marea is known for pushing boundaries in work that redefines notions of identity, resistance and love.
The series is rooted in the 1879 Battle of Isandlwana, where Zulu warriors defeated the British army under King Cetshwayo. Yet, it’s Marea’s personal experiences and the stories of peers who are black, queer and Zulu that shape the work’s focus on resistance.
Image: Supplied
Living and working in Amandawe, KwaZulu-Natal, where the paintings were created, is a challenge and a privilege for Marea. “It’s difficult sometimes but it keeps me connected to my roots. Home inspires me visually and sonically”.
Marea merges multiple forms of expression. “The challenge is balance,” he says, “but being multidisciplinary is a gift, I get to elaborate on ideas and tell stories from different angles.” “The Baddies of Isandlwana” series is an extension of Marea’s EP of the same name released in November 2023. Inspired by Amandawe nightlife, the EP reflects the artist’s experiences of being queer in that setting.
He hopes for a more nuanced representation of black queer people in art that delves deeply into personal experiences and can be explored using African vernacular. “The Baddies of Isandlwana” is a step towards this. While the explicit elements can be striking, Marea says he attempted to tell a complex story that anyone can recognise. “If you are black and queer, I hope you see yourself and if you are not, I hope you can see humanity.”
“The Baddies of Isandlwana” is on at Eclectica Contemporary until July 31.
